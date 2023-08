2023 Canadian Results at Loretta Lynn’s

2023 Canadian Results at Loretta Lynn’s

Here’s a look at how our Canadians did at the 2023 Amateur National Championships at Loretta Lynn MX in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

#18 Parker Hatt

Husqvarna Canada, Fox Canada, BFD Moto, CJR suspension

65cc (10-11) Limited 8th M1: 14th M2: 18th M3: 3rd

65cc (10-11) 27th M1: 41st M2: 19th M3: 18th

#55 Talon Medaglia

Callus moto/mtn bike

65cc (10-11) Limited

16th

M1: 29th M2: 2nd M3: 27th

#66 Tyler Kirby

Mathias Sport, Fox Canada, Dirt Care, MD Distribution

Mini Sr 1 (12-14)

27th

M1: 33rd M2: 19th M3: 19th

#18 Hannah Cole

GNS Equipment Rentals, Toys For Big Boys ltd., TM Plumbing and Heating, Fox Canada

Girls (11-16)

8th

M1: 7th M2: 9th M3: 16th

#27 Brandy McLarty

Orange Motorsports, Lynks Racing, OG Optics, HMX Moto Co

Girls (11-16)

10th

M1: 9th M2: 6th M3: 22nd

#94 Kiana Kurtz

Zdeno, Brian Kurtz Trucking, HMX Training, Alpinestars

Girls (11-16)

12th

M1: 25th M2: 10th M3: 7th

#48 Jayden Riley

BFD Moto, Busted Knuckle Auto Repair, M7 Designs, Sosa Original

Supermini 1 (12-15) 13th M1: 20th M2: 11th M3: 19th

Supermini 2 (13-16) DNF M1: DNF M2: DNF M3: DNF

#29 Bailey Orbanski

TransCanada Motorsports, FXR, Sigvaldason Refrigeration, Sun & Snow

WMX

39th

M1: 35th M2: 35th M3: DNS

#11 Easton Genest

MB1 Racing, Dinsmore Auto Care, FXR, Wildwood MX

250 C 10th M1: 7th M2: 14th M3: 19th

450 C 11th M1: 19th M2: 7th M3: 17th

#41 Emeric Perron

250 C Limited 33rd M1: 3rd M2: DNF M3: DNS

450 C 5th M1: 15th M2: 3rd M3: 7th

#54 Shelby Rempel

REMPEL CONCRETE PUMPING, COMPOUND 138, SRS MOTORSPORTS, TWOWHEEL MOTORSPORTS

450 C

12th

M1: 17th M2: 12th M3: 16th

#52 Brock Henry

FXR, Yamaha, Limenine, Farm 14

450 B

12th

M1: 12th M2: 12th M3: 16th

#95 Evan Stewart

Husqvarna, Shift MX, Fox Racing, Oakley

250 B Limited 31st M1: DNF M2: DNF M3: 7th

450 B Limited 16th M1: DNF M2: 2nd M3: 6th

#22 Milt Reimer

FXR Factory Racing, FXRRacing.com, FXR Superstores, Larson’s Cycle

Masters (50+)

35th

M1: 24th M2: 30th M3: DNS

#22 Preston Masciangelo

mxtire.com, Five Star Powersports, Motoveighted Sports Supplement, OG’s Optics

Open Pro Sport 9th M1: 16th M2: 15th M3: 5th

250 Pro Sport 12th M1: 16th M2: 13th M3: 11th

#61 Noah Viney

SLR Honda, Fly Racing, Skechers, Monster

Open Pro Sport 10th M1: 8th M2: 16th M3: 20th

250 Pro Sport 15th M1: 13th M2: 36th M3: 5th

Full results HERE.

If we missed any Canadians, please let us know and we’ll add them ASAP.