Ryno Power Kailani Coolers Available Now

ACCEPTING PRE-ORDERS NOW! Coolers will begin shipping week of May 4.

*NOTE: ALL COOLERS WILL HAVE RYNO POWER LOGO AS SHOWN IN FIRST IMAGES

This Ryno Power Kailani Hard Cooler is a great personal cooler!

With performance in mind, our roto-molded insulated cooler can keep your food & drinks colder longer with an ice hold of up to 5 days! Depending on outside temperature and packed ice.

Our cooler is perfect for everyday use, like taking to the track, camping, hunting, or your workplace. We designed a heavy-duty stainless steel handle that locks upright for easy one-handed carrying that makes this cooler easy to bring anywhere.

Engineered with roto-molded construction and overlapping box/lid construction, making it a virtually indestructible lid and body, “armored to the core”! Combine this performance and durability with a 5 year warranty, from Kailani, and you are set to go!