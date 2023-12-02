|
|
|1st
#1
|
| MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
|1st
|25
|2nd
#9
|
| CHASE MARQUIER
NEWCASTLE, OK
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|2nd
|2nd
|24
|3rd
#7
|
| CHEYENNE HARMON
ROANOKE, TX
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|3rd
|3rd
|23
|4th
#723
|
| BEN NELKO
ALIQUIPPA, PA
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|5th
|4th
|4th
|22
|5th
#26
|
| JORGEN TALVIKU
PARNU – ESTONIA,
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|6th
|6th
|21
|6th
#800
|
| MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|8th
|5th
|5th
|20
|7th
#22
|
| TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|7th
|7th
|19
|8th
#188
|
| EDDIE NORRED
ROCKFORD, IL
| 6th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|7th
|8th
|8th
|18
|9th
#18
|
| RONNIE ORRES
FORT DODGE, IA
| 9th
Heat 1
| 4th
Semi 1
|11th
|9th
|9th
|17
|10th
#41
|
| JORDAN MILLER
MONTGOMERY, TX
| 7th
Heat 1
| 3rd
Semi 1
|10th
|11th
|11th
|16
|11th
#23
|
| DAWSON KAUB
OTTAWA, KS
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|9th
|13th
|13th
|15
|12th
#3
|
| CARTER GORDON
LOUISVILLE, IL
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|14th
|10th
|10th
|14
|13th
#322
|
| GIANCARLO CLOUSER
NORMAN, OK
| 8th
Heat 1
| 1st
Semi 1
|13th
|12th
|12th
|13
|14th
#688
|
| BRANDEN WALTHER
DENTON, TX
| 5th
Heat 2
| –
|12th
|14th
|14th
|12
