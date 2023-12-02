Chisholm Trail Expo Center

Enid, Oklahoma

Friday, Dec 1, 2023

Open Pro (250,350,450) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
1st

#1
 Yamaha  MICHAEL HICKS
 FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 1st 25
2nd

#9
 Gas Gas  CHASE MARQUIER
 NEWCASTLE, OK 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd 2nd 24
3rd

#7
 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
 ROANOKE, TX 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 3rd 3rd 23
4th

#723
 Kawasaki  BEN NELKO
 ALIQUIPPA, PA 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 5th 4th 4th 22
5th

#26
 KTM  JORGEN TALVIKU
 PARNU – ESTONIA,  		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 4th 6th 6th 21
6th

#800
 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
 HILLIARD, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 8th 5th 5th 20
7th

#22
 KTM  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC  		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 7th 7th 19
8th

#188
 Kawasaki  EDDIE NORRED
 ROCKFORD, IL 		  6th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 7th 8th 8th 18
9th

#18
 Honda  RONNIE ORRES
 FORT DODGE, IA 		  9th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 11th 9th 9th 17
10th

#41
 Gas Gas  JORDAN MILLER
 MONTGOMERY, TX 		  7th
  Heat 1		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 10th 11th 11th 16
11th

#23
 KTM  DAWSON KAUB
 OTTAWA, KS 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 9th 13th 13th 15
12th

#3
 Honda  CARTER GORDON
 LOUISVILLE, IL 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 14th 10th 10th 14
13th

#322
 Gas Gas  GIANCARLO CLOUSER
 NORMAN, OK 		  8th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 13th 12th 12th 13
14th

#688
 Honda  BRANDEN WALTHER
 DENTON, TX 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 12th 14th 14th 12
Open Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 2024 GTAMX – Round 1 Topeka – PRO SPORT
11/3/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – Round 2 Topeka – PRO SPORT
11/4/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – Round 5 Enid Ok- PRO SPORT
12/1/2023
Points		 Total Points
1st – CHEYENNE HARMON
#7  – ROANOKE, TX		 24 25 23 72
2nd – MICHAEL HICKS
#1  – FENTON, MO		 25 21 25 71 (-1)
2nd – CHASE MARQUIER
#9  – NEWCASTLE, OK		 23 24 24 71 (-1)
4th – BEN NELKO
#723  – ALIQUIPPA, PA		 21 19 22 62 (-10)
5th – RONNIE ORRES
#18  – FORT DODGE, IA		 12 15 17 44 (-28)
6th – JAYDEN CLOUGH
#45  – ELKO, MN		 18 22   40 (-32)
6th – DEVIN HARRIMAN
#16  – RIDGEFIELD, WA		 20 20   40 (-32)
8th – CHANDLER BAKER
#350  – TULSA, OK		 22 17   39 (-33)
9th – JORGEN TALVIKU
#26  – PARNU – ESTONIA, 		 16 0 21 37 (-35)
10th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#581  – PELZER, SC		 13 23   36 (-36)
11th – PRESTON TAYLOR
#996  – HASTINGS, NE		 17 18   35 (-37)
12th – TYLER GIBBS
#22  – MISSION, BC 		 14   19 33 (-39)
13th – DAWSON KAUB
#23  – OTTAWA, KS		 0 16 15 31 (-41)
14th – MATTHEW CURLER
#958  – MABANK, TX		 19 11   30 (-42)
14th – EDDIE NORRED
#188  – ROCKFORD, IL		 0 12 18 30 (-42)
16th – BRANDEN WALTHER
#688  – DENTON, TX		 0 13 12 25 (-47)

Full results HERE

Next round: Saturday, Dec 2 – Enid, OK