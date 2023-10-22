Triple Crown Logo

2023 Medicine Hat Arenacross Results

Co-Op Place

Medicine Hat, Alberta

Saturday, October 21, 2023

250 Pro/Am

  1. 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
  2. 26 Julien Benek KAW
  3. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
  4. 4 Jake Piccolo HON
  5. 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
  6. 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
  7. 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
  8. 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
  9. 48 Devyn Smith KAW
  10. 43 Clayton Schmucki KTM
  11. 56 Blake Davies HQV
  12. ma 67 Ryan Martin YAM

450 Pro

  1. 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
  2. 26 Julien Benek KAW
  3. 56 Blake Davies HQV
  4. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
  5. 24 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
  6. 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
  7. 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
  8. 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
  9. 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
  10. 43 Clayton Schmucki KTM
  11. 85 Blake Osatchuk GAS
  12. 4 Jake Piccolo HON DNS