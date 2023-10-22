2023 Medicine Hat Arenacross Results
Co-Op Place
Medicine Hat, Alberta
Saturday, October 21, 2023
250 Pro/Am
- 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
- 26 Julien Benek KAW
- 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
- 4 Jake Piccolo HON
- 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
- 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
- 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
- 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
- 48 Devyn Smith KAW
- 43 Clayton Schmucki KTM
- 56 Blake Davies HQV
- ma 67 Ryan Martin YAM
450 Pro
- 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
- 26 Julien Benek KAW
- 56 Blake Davies HQV
- 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
- 24 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
- 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
- 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
- 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
- 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
- 43 Clayton Schmucki KTM
- 85 Blake Osatchuk GAS
- 4 Jake Piccolo HON DNS
