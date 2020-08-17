Walton Raceway Events Make CTV News

By Billy Rainford

Chopper 5 was on the scene!

As I was leaving the track Sunday afternoon, I saw the CTV News SUV parked on the gravel road just outside the Walton Raceway property.

It was a long week, so I just kept heading home. Well, I couldn’t do that and turned my van around and did a slow drive-by and recorded the reporter finishing her story in the driver’s seat.

I came by again and put my window down to speak with her.

The first thing she said was, “Do you mind telling me why you’re filming me?“

I said, “Well, you’re here to film us for your news service and so I’m doing the same for mine.”

She seemed fine with that so I just kind of asked her, tongue-in-cheek, “So, how did we do, good or bad?“

“The event went on, so…” she replied in a rather standoffish way.

She also said that she, “Talked to Brett,” however, this report seems to indicate something a little different.

The angle in the story is obviously to highlight the anger and fear shown by any local she could find that would back up that agenda. She did say that Ontario Health gave it the OKAY, but it was pretty obvious which way the report would slant.

Give it a watch:

https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2015317&binId=1.1147261&playlistPageNum=1