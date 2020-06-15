Motopark AMO RACE CANCELLED

To the Motocross Community of South Western Ontario:

It is with disappointment to report, that at this time, we at Motopark will be unable to host the upcoming AMO race that was scheduled for Sunday June 21, 2020.

Due to the strict rules and regulations being put forth by the Township of Chatsworth in relation to COVID-19, we currently lack essential resources to fully comply with their mandated policies.

The safety of our customers and staff, along with preserving the integrity of our business is our first priority. We feel it is in the best interest of everyone to wait until we can fully comply with township regulations and give everyone the Motopark experience they are used to.

We thank everyone for their continued understanding and support as we navigate through this pandemic.