Video | “Turning of the Tide” Garrett Marchbanks

Marchbanks’ Journey to 450’s FXR Racing is proud to present,

“Turning of the Tide” a documentary short film, spotlighting the journey of Club MX rider Garrett Marchbanks. The film follows him through the week of his 450 Supercross class debut at Daytona Supercross. Director Chad Murray tells the story of Garrett’s recent struggles into his current Supercross season. The film brings to life the emotional roller coaster Garrett encounters, as he moves from Heat race, to LCQ, to achieving his dream of his first-ever 450 Supercross Main Event.