2023 Team Canada MXON Announced

Team Canada for the 2023 Motocross of Nations (MXON) in Ernée, France has been announced.

We are happy to present to you the 2023 Canadian MXON Team:

🇨🇦Dylan Wright MXGP #43

🇨🇦Ryder McNabb MX2 #44

🇨🇦Jess Pettis Open #45

“Congratulations, boys. I am so happy and excited to get this opportunity to show the World what Canada has to offer! I think we have a very strong Team this year and can really make Canadian fans proud. Thanks for coming along on this journey and trusting me to lead the way.” – Kourtney Lloyd, Team Manager

Dylan Wright is the defending Canadian 450 champion. He had a perfect season in 2022 and leads the series again by 45 points with 1 round left to go at Walton Raceway. He hasn’t lost an overall in 2023.

Ryder McNabb is the defending Canadian 250 champion. He currently leads the 250 series by 33 points and hasn’t been off the podium once in 2023.

Jess Pettis sits second in 450 points and is the only rider to have finished ahead of Dylan in a moto twice in 2023.

The 2023 MXON will take place in Ernée, France on October 8th.

