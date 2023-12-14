2024 FC 250 AND FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION MODELS TAKE CUSTOMIZATION AND PERFORMANCE TO AN EXCITING NEW LEVEL

2024 FC 250 AND FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION MODELS TAKE CUSTOMIZATION AND PERFORMANCE TO AN EXCITING NEW LEVEL

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS RIDERS TO CUSTOMIZE THEIR MACHINE WHILE RIDING ANALYTICS HELP IMPROVE SKILLS AND LAP TIMES

Husqvarna Motorcycles is excited to unveil the latest high-performance, factory race team-inspired motocross models for 2024 – the FC 250 Rockstar Edition and the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Both machines are equipped with advanced technology, giving all riders complete control over power and handling characteristics, which ensures a definitive on-track advantage.

For 2024, the FC 250 Rockstar Edition rejoins the long-established FC 450 Rockstar Edition in the Husqvarna Motorcycles line-up. In addition to new frames and revised suspension settings, both machines continue to be expertly assembled with a comprehensive list of race-tested Technical Accessories. Factory Racing wheels and triple clamps, together with an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer are found on each model with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics completing the builds.

Unique to the Rockstar Edition models are the headlining components found on each machine – the new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO), which is fitted to the fork leg behind the front number plate along with the front-fender-mounted GPS sensor. Once the CUO is paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App on a rider’s smartphone, and with the ENGINE feature on the app open, a choice of pre-set engine maps based on pre-defined track conditions can be easily activated, customized, and saved. Riders can also refine the engine braking, the Launch and Traction Control settings, as well as the sensitivity of the Quickshifter for a truly personalized riding experience.

As well as offering the ability to create multiple engine map settings, the app includes suspension set-up recommendations to ensure riders compete with the best set-up on every type of circuit. Additionally, the GPS sensor records every on-track session and allows riders to analyze their performance within the RIDER feature, which is powered by LITPro, inside the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App. This is particularly beneficial for riders looking to find the fastest lines on a racetrack in order to reduce their lap times.

2024 FC 250 Rockstar Edition

2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition

2024 Technical Highlights

New Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) and GPS allows for customization of engine mapping and detailed track performance analysis

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics applied using advanced in-mold technology

Revised chromium molybdenum steel frame and rear shock linkage reduces chassis rigidity for increased cornering agility and rider comfort

Refined bodywork offers specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

Updated suspension settings lead to optimal balance together with the new frame

Topology optimized die-cast aluminum swingarm provides optimal rigidity at the lowest possible weight

Quickshifter provides seamless upward gear changes

High performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD optimized main piston and tool free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Switch houses the Quickshifter, Traction Control, and Launch Control buttons

FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Factory Racing wheel set features EXCEL Takasago rims and black anodized CNC machined hubs

2K Carbon composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability

2K Carbon composite front brake disc guard for added protection

Factory Racing holeshot device fitted as standard

Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips for the highest level of comfort

GUTS Factory high grip seat cover

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and bar pad

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Accompanying the release of the 2024 Rockstar Edition models will be a competition-focused selection of functional clothing, available from February onward. Providing comfort, style, and protection, the range ensures riders of all abilities are fully prepared and protected for every ride. A concise, high-quality selection of race-team inspired casual clothing will also be available in various styles to suit the needs of all riders. With the Replica Team collection, riders can express their passion for Husqvarna Motorcycles or choose to replicate the same pit presence as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The 2024 FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Editions will be in authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships from February onward.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à Marketingcanada@husqvarna-motorcycles.com