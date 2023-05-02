2023 World Run – May 7

2023 World Run – May 7

The world’s biggest running event, the Wings for Life World Run, connects runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, unique format and compelling charitable objective. People around the world participate simultaneously – each at their own pace, with their own goals – and together they move us all closer to a cure for spinal cord injury, because 100 percent of entry fees go to spinal cord research.

We may be celebrating our 10th anniversary, but the Wings for Life World Run has no plans to slow down. Over one million people have taken part in nine events so far (prior to May 7, 2023).

The Wings for Life Foundation was created to cure spinal injury, and a total of €38.3 million has been raised in total so far.

To date, 276 different projects have been funded, with 16 new ones since 2022. “These focus mainly on regeneration, reconstruction and secondary damage,” explains Dr Verena May, Scientific Coordinator for Wings for Life.

The race’s popularity is only increasing, too; the Wings for Life World Run 2022 yielded an incredible €4.7 million in donations. As Wings for Life CEO Anita Gerhardter explains, “The more money we raise, the more studies we can help fund – and the faster we can reach our overall goal.”

As Wings for Life continues to fund vital research into spinal injuries, the aim is to have one million runners participating in a single event. Watch this space…

Here’s how you take part.