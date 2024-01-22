2024 FMSQ National Cross-Country Championship Schedule

From FMSQ Officiel:

The much-anticipated time is finally here, and we are thrilled to announce with you the official launch of our Racing Calendar for the 2024 season! Get ready for an exceptional year filled with thrilling challenges, pure adrenaline, and unmatched camaraderie.

This is the moment when the trails open up to you, where every climb becomes a personal victory and every descent a descent to euphoria. Our association is ready to push the boundaries, and we want you to be at the heart of this daring adventure.

Attachez bien vos bottes, ajustez vos casques, et préparez-vous à ressentir l’énergie électrisante qui parcourra chaque kilomètre de nos parcours soigneusement sélectionnés. Des paysages à couper le souffle, des sentiers techniques et des moments de pure magie vous attendent! Nous avons soigneusement conçu ce calendrier pour vous offrir une expérience Cross-Country inoubliable, alliant challenge et plaisir, avec la découverte excitante d’un nouvel endroit cette année!

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a passionate beginner, each race represents an opportunity to push your own limits, push the boundaries of your endurance, and create memories that will last a lifetime. The 2024 season is bound to be an epic epic, where camaraderie and competition merge in a symphony of sweat, laughter, drive, and accomplishment.

Check out our 2024 race calendar now, plan your escapes, fuel your competitive spirit, and prepare for a legendary season. The adventure begins here, with you, with us, with every heartbeat that beats to the rhythm of the National Cross-Country Championship!

It’s gonna be a wicked season!

Stay tuned for future reveals!