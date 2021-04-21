Peter Derry Productions Joins Forces with Walton Raceway!

WALTON, ON, April 19 2021 – Walton Raceway gears up for a full schedule of events for 2021 with a focus on building the Walton Raceway brand and energy surrounding our events for years to come. “We understand that we are in a time of change in Canada.” said Walton Raceway President Brett Lee. “We want to let our supporters know that we are working hard in

this down time to create an environment that is safe and exciting for all our guests. This also means building a strong team to lead into the years to come, including 2022 for the 50th anniversary of Walton Raceway and 30th anniversary of the Walton TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship.”

Walton Raceway is excited to announce the addition of Peter Derry of Peter Derry Productions to the Walton Raceway family. Peter has a long history of building relationships in the Canadian motorcycle industry through his successful Spring Motorcycle Show, as a promoter of Canadian National Superbike events, and a long love of motorcycling.

“Brett and I often talk about shows and events in general and share the event producer’s perspectives. On a recent ’catch up’ call, Brett revealed his vision to take Walton to the next level. From there, things developed quickly, we approach events very similarly. Brett proposed that I would be ‘the guy’ to help. Motocross is a big part of the Derry family, we’re very

passionate about it and Walton Raceway is a signature keystone event of Canadian MX, where we’ve raced for 20 years. I’m very proud to be a part of the Walton family with Peter Derry Productions and I’m looking forward to cultivating marketing partnerships for Walton’s events.”

Walton Raceway is preparing to safely open under Ontario Provincial regulations May 21, 2021 for the season opening practice weekend.

Inquiries regarding marketing, branding and event opportunities:

Contact info:

Peter Derry

peter@motorcyclespringshow.com

ph; 905 771-0132

Cell 416 458-7143

About The TransCan GNC

In 1992, the Walton TransCan Amateur GNC was created an annual event drawing on all the best things in the sport of motocross: an annual coming together for bragging rights and a true celebration of Canadian Motocross. The TransCan was built from a great natural track, strong community, accessibility and support from the industry. The emphasis was to be real

outdoor-style motocross, highly competitive with lots of extracurricular attractions and an opportunity for the best Canadian racers in all age classes to compete against each other for a Canadian Amateur and Pro Motocross Championship.

About Walton Raceway

Walton Raceway is located in Huron Country on Ontario’s West Coast. The address of the facility is 42932 Walton Road in Walton, Ontario, Canada. Walton Raceway was opened in 1972 and is one the longest running and most prestigious Motocross facilities within Canada.

www.waltonraceway.ca

Social Media @waltonraceway