#22 Tyler Gibbs 12-7 in Kansas City

Photos supplied by CREO KTM

#22 Tyler Gibbs.

The GT Arena Motocross series headed to Hale Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, this past weekend. Canadian CREO KTM rider #22 Tyler Gibbs finished 12-7 over the Friday and Saturday racing and sits 7th in points.

Here’s how team owner Jeff Crutcher summed up the weekend for the team:

I’m happy to say we had a much better weekend in KC. Before the racing activity began, I had a chat with the guys that reset our position to reclaim momentum. Previous results have no bearing on our ability and we have to work together as a team to continue forward progress. We all shared our thoughts passionately and have found some opportunity to accelerate our trajectory with refined attack. Our mid-week program now looks better than ever and will continue showing on the track.

Highlights:

Dawson goes team captain with his season best performance on Friday.

Gibby wins Saturday LCQ and a 5th in main 2 – exactly how he needed to finish the weekend.

Jorgen’s starts are top shelf and races the head to head bracket both nights – and found his stride in the whoops.

The Wichita weekend at Kansas Star Casino has been moved, returning to Hale Arena in Kansas City. The soil for the race in Wichita has been kept outside and was pounded with freezing rain, snow, and extreme cold temperatures over the last two weeks making the dirt unworkable. We will return to Hale for a “KC2” this weekend.

Nextaff weekend was a blast, the polka dot bikes and orange gear popped off for the sharpest look in the building. When the drop box link hits, I’ll forward it over – but wanted to get the update out right now. KC2 will feature BelRay.

Friday (Round 13):

Saturday (Round 14):

Next Round: January 26-27 Hale Arena, Kansas City, MO