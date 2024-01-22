#22 Tyler Gibbs 12-7 in Kansas City

Photos supplied by CREO KTM

#22 Tyler Gibbs.

The GT Arena Motocross series headed to Hale Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, this past weekend. Canadian CREO KTM rider #22 Tyler Gibbs finished 12-7 over the Friday and Saturday racing and sits 7th in points.

Here’s how team owner Jeff Crutcher summed up the weekend for the team:

I’m happy to say we had a much better weekend in KC. Before the racing activity began, I had a chat with the guys that reset our position to reclaim momentum. Previous results have no bearing on our ability and we have to work together as a team to continue forward progress. We all shared our thoughts passionately and have found some opportunity to accelerate our trajectory with refined attack. Our mid-week program now looks better than ever and will continue showing on the track.

Highlights:

Dawson goes team captain with his season best performance on Friday.

Gibby wins Saturday LCQ and a 5th in main 2 – exactly how he needed to finish the weekend.

Jorgen’s starts are top shelf and races the head to head bracket both nights – and found his stride in the whoops.

The Wichita weekend at Kansas Star Casino has been moved, returning to Hale Arena in Kansas City. The soil for the race in Wichita has been kept outside and was pounded with freezing rain, snow, and extreme cold temperatures over the last two weeks making the dirt unworkable. We will return to Hale for a “KC2” this weekend.

Nextaff weekend was a blast, the polka dot bikes and orange gear popped off for the sharpest look in the building. When the drop box link hits, I’ll forward it over – but wanted to get the update out right now. KC2 will feature BelRay.

Friday (Round 13):

Open Pro (250,350,450) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#1
 Yamaha  MICHAEL HICKS
 FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 25
2nd
#3
 Honda  CARTER GORDON
 LOUISVILLE, IL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 3rd 24
3rd
#9
 Gas Gas  CHASE MARQUIER
 NEWCASTLE, OK 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 5th 2nd 23
4th
#800
 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
 HILLIARD, FL 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 4th 4th 22
5th
#723
 Kawasaki  BEN NELKO
 ALIQUIPPA, PA 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 6th 21
6th
#23
 KTM  DAWSON KAUB
 OTTAWA, KS 		  6th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 9th 20
7th
#26
 KTM  JORGEN TALVIKU
 PARNU – ESTONIA,  		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 14th 5th 19
8th
#122
 KTM  LOGAN RIGGINS
 EASLEY, SC 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 13th 18
9th
#37
 KTM  RJ JOHNSON
 WHITE OAK, PA 		  8th
  Heat 2		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 13th 7th 17
10th
#305
 Yamaha  CAIN LARSON
 ASHLAND, WI 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 12th 8th 16
11th
#18
 Honda  RONNIE ORRES
 FORT DODGE, IA 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 10th 10th 15
12th
#22
 KTM  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC  		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 9th 12th 14

Saturday (Round 14):

Open Pro (250,350,450) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#1
 Yamaha  MICHAEL HICKS
 FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 1st 25
2nd
#723
 Kawasaki  BEN NELKO
 ALIQUIPPA, PA 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd 24
3rd
#800
 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
 HILLIARD, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 4th 3rd 23
4th
#9
 Gas Gas  CHASE MARQUIER
 NEWCASTLE, OK 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 6th 22
5th
#26
 KTM  JORGEN TALVIKU
 PARNU – ESTONIA,  		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 6th 4th 21
6th
#3
 Honda  CARTER GORDON
 LOUISVILLE, IL 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 5th 7th 20
7th
#22
 KTM  TYLER GIBBS
 MISSION, BC  		  10th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 12th 5th 19
8th
#122
 KTM  LOGAN RIGGINS
 EASLEY, SC 		  7th
  Heat 1		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 9th 8th 18
9th
#305
 Yamaha  CAIN LARSON
 ASHLAND, WI 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 7th 10th 17
10th
#37
 KTM  RJ JOHNSON
 WHITE OAK, PA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 10th 9th 16
Open Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 2024 GTAMX – R 01 Topeka – PRO
11/3/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R 02 Topeka – PRO
11/4/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R5 Enid – PRO
12/1/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R6 Enid – PRO
12/2/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R7 Lebanon – PRO
12/9/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R8 Lebanon – PRO
12/10/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R9 Lincoln- PRO
1/5/2024
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R10 Lincoln- PRO
1/6/2024
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R11 Dallas PRO
1/12/2024
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R12 Dallas- PRO
1/13/2024
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R13 Kansas City PRO
1/19/2024
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R14 Kansas City – PRO
1/20/2024
Points		 Total Points
1st – MICHAEL HICKS
#1  – FENTON, MO		 25 21 26 25 23 26 25 24 26 26 25 25 204
2nd – BEN NELKO
#723  – ALIQUIPPA, PA		 21 19 22 21 25 24 24 26 22 23 21 24 190 (-14)
3rd – CHASE MARQUIER
#9  – NEWCASTLE, OK		 23 24 24 22 25 21 24 19 20 22 23 22 187 (-17)
4th – MIKE ALESSI
#800  – HILLIARD, FL		     20 23 21 22 22 22 21 21 22 23 176 (-28)
5th – CARTER GORDON
#3  – LOUISVILLE, IL		     14 19 20 23 21 23 17 20 24 20 170 (-34)
6th – JORGEN TALVIKU
#26  – PARNU – ESTONIA, 		 16 5 21 21 19 20     16 19 19 21 156 (-48)
7th – TYLER GIBBS
#22  – MISSION, BC 		 12   19 15 17 18 19 21 12 17 14 19 145 (-59)
8th – EDDIE NORRED
#188  – ROCKFORD, IL		 5 12 18 16 16 17 20 15 5 15 5 14 131 (-73)
9th – RONNIE ORRES
#18  – FORT DODGE, IA		 14 15 17 18 14 14 14 14 5 5 15 15 122 (-82)
10th – DAWSON KAUB
#23  – OTTAWA, KS		 5 16 15 17     15 13 5 5 20 12 113 (-91)

Next Round: January 26-27 Hale Arena, Kansas City, MO