MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 3, 2022) – MX Sports Inc., producer of the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX), is excited to announce Monster Energy as this year’s event title sponsor. The 13th Annual Monster Energy RCSX will take place on March 6 and 7 with Daytona Vintage Supercross and the AMA Pro, Pro Sport and WMX ATV Motocross classes on Tuesday, March 8.

With Daytona’s facility, Ricky Carmichael’s leadership and the prestigious name of Monster Energy it is sure to be an unforgettable weekend inside Daytona International Speedway. MX Sports, the same organization that hosts the largest amateur motocross race in the world – Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented at Loretta Lynn Ranch – is always eager to produce this special three-day program. Unlike the Loretta Lynn Amateur National format, riders do not need to qualify beforehand to participate in the event.

“We’ve been at this for a while here, what, 13 years now at Daytona? Incredible. Having Monster Energy on board creates that additional layer of anticipation with the RCSX racers,” said Ricky Carmichael. “Right as they arrive, travel through the tunnel and onto the Speedway infield, when they see the track and the green M-claw logo, it really hits them right then that they’re in for something very special. Monster Energy makes this event big leagues. So, with all that Monster Energy does, and has done for myself and the entire sport of motocross over the past 20 years, it’s truly great to recognize them as our title sponsor for 2022.”

Monster Energy joins the 2022 RCSX event as the title sponsor. Photo: Stephen Tripp

The action begins on Saturday night with the 52nd running of the Daytona Pro Supercross. Then on Sunday, March 6th amateur racers will take to the track for qualifying, with main event motos concluding on Monday, March 7th. Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) takes place on Tuesday, March 8th featuring 27 vintage classes, three modern and seven support classes mixed into the racing action including four Women/Girls classes that have been added to Tuesday’s racing action. In conjunction with DVSX racing on Tuesday, the ATV program has been expanded to include the fastest ATV racers in the world. The AMA Pro, Pro Sport and WMX ATV Motocross classes will battle for a coveted win inside Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday.

Monster Energy was introduced in April of 2002, 18 years ago, and has proven to be a lead supporter of many different extreme sports such as motocross, BMX, skateboarding, snowboarding and many more. Monster Energy continues to show a remarkable amount of backing to the motorsports industry, their athletes and their fans likewise. Monster Energy encourages what amateurs dream about, creating the Monster Army to back the next generation of pros.

“Having Monster Energy as the title sponsor to the 13th running of Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross is amazing,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director. “Most of our amateur racing families have seen the investment that Monster Energy has made in the Loretta Lynn program, and we should expect that same type of activation at Daytona.”

Photo: Stephen Tripp

Each rider who registers this year will receive a $20 Race Gas cash credit for taking the Race Gas Fast Track, redeemable for products available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, simply for registering. When Race Gas Cash credits are earned, you’ll receive an email letting you know how much cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit. If you don’t have an account with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, you’ll have the opportunity to do so through the email that is sent to you.

The 13th Annual Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross will take place Sunday, March 6 through Tuesday, March 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For more information on the Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, visit the series official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.