25 Days of Christmas | Day 18 | Dragon Reverb Sunglasses

By Billy Rainford

Every year on December 26th, Santa Claus plays the ‘last minute all-inclusive Caribbean vacation’ game. He parks the sleigh in the garage, throws his back pack on his shoulder, and heads to the airport. He doesn’t know which hot and sunny island he’ll be spending the next 10 days, but he knows he’ll be chillin’ like a villain in his Dragon REVERB sunglasses. Heck, he even wears them when it’s cloudy, he likes their feel and look so much (We all know those guys)!

DETAILS:

Building on the bold, sophisticated styling of our Shadow Collection, The Hyde is a new large fit, Italian-made frame that features a unique, screw mounted dual lens design and premium details to create a distinct, full coverage look that blurs the line between style and stealth. Rubber pads in the nose bridge and temple tips.

6 Base Polycarbonate Lens

Lightweight injected TR90 Frame

5 Barrel Stainless Steel Hinge

Rubber Nose Pad and Temple Tip Inserts

100% UV Protection

Large Fit

Dragon Spring 2015 | The Shadow Collection from DRAGON ALLIANCE on Vimeo.

Elevating expectations for a lifestyle sunglass, Dragon introduces the Shadow Collection. Comprising three bold silhouettes – the DS1, DS2 and Mansfield – the Shadow Collection takes design cues from Dragon’s award winning Frameless Lens Technology with a unique shield lens that creates a sleek, sophisticated aesthetic. This is combined with hand-made, Italian crafted frames and the assurance of the premium quality Dragon is known for. The name aside, this distinctive collection is for those looking to set themselves apart from the crowd. To see more of Dragon’s eyewear collection go to DragonAlliance.com

Distributed by Gamma Powersports, DRAGON has been strong supporters of DMX over the years. Thank you for your continued support.

