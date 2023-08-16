I don’t think there’s any question about who should receive our final ‘Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performance of the Week‘ honours of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.
#35 Preston Masciangelo battled at the front end of the 250 Pro Am motos with the fully-supported riders.
Preston has shown that he deserves a look when teams are sorting out their rosters in the future. He finished 6-11 for 9th overall.
Congratulations, Preston. He’ll receive some Ryno Power product for his efforts.
