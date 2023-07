#441 Jyire Mitchell OUT for Gopher Dunes

#441 Jyire Mitchell in Calgary. | Bigwave photo

By Billy Rainford

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing Titan Racing rider #441 Jyire Mitchell this week at Gopher Dunes

The rider currently sitting 9th in 250 Canadian Triple Crown Series points crashed in the second moto at Wild Rose MX in Calgary injuring some ribs.

We’re told they hope to be back in action at Round 5 at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa next week.