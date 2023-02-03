5 Minutes with Guillaume St Cyr as He Heads to the 2023 Houston Supercross

By Billy Rainford

As #551 Guillaume St Cyr from Quebec starts his journey in the 450 class at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series Saturday in Houston, Texas, we thought we should get in touch with him for a brief chat. Here’s what the rider known as ‘Guac’ (or ‘Gullimer,’ if your name was Jeff McConkey) had to say just before the big day.

Guillaume St Cyr at WW Ranch in Florida. | Yan Lecomte photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Guillaume. Where have you been training for 2023 SX and how has it been going?

Guillaume St Cyr: Hey, Billy. I’ve been training at Club57MX WW Ranch in Jacksonville, FL. I’ve been working hard and I’m liking how I’ve been riding.

Why did you choose to ride the 450 class? Lower entries usually but it’s a stacked class this season! And you’re a 350, right?

Yeah, I chose to ride 450 class on my 350 this time just because the pay check is twice as much and of course most of the time there’s less riding so there’s a better chance to make it in! I’m also saving on modding the motor and buying race gas.

Which races are you doing/looking forward to?

I’ll be pretty much all the East Coast rounds, but I’m looking forward to being back racing in Texas since they always have good dirt.

What are your goals for the series?

To make it into the night show every weekend.

What are your summer racing plans?

Going to be defending my title in the Québec Arenacross and will get ready for the Canadian Arenacross.

Excellent. Good luck this weekend. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy! I’d like to thank:

