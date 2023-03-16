A Few Photos of #20 Jeremy McKie on His New Kawasaki 450 Ride
By Billy Rainford
A stopped into WW Ranch just west of Jacksonville, Florida, on my way home from Daytona to check out #20 Jeremy McKie on his new WLTN Kawasaki Seven450 ride. We posted a short video already but here are a few photos of him doing a little testing and riding to check out.
Thanks for letting me hang out and pester you for a couple hours, guys. Good luck with the rest of your prep and the upcoming Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.