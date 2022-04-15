ALL-NEW GASGAS TROY LEE DESIGNS COLLECTION IS BIGGER AND BOLDER THAN EVER!

ALL-NEW GASGAS TROY LEE DESIGNS COLLECTION IS BIGGER AND BOLDER THAN EVER!

EXCITING CASUAL WEAR AND RIDING GEAR AVAILABLE NOW AT YOUR LOCAL GASGAS DEALER

Coming in hot with all-new bold styles and a super-clean set of premium riding gear, the new GASGAS Troy Lee Designs Collection continues to set the standard for race team replica clothing and apparel! With quality casual wear, a wild gearset, and the all-important accessories available now, it’s time to visit your local GASGAS dealer and deck yourself out with a fresh new look.

All-new 2022 GASGAS TLD Collection

Exciting casualwear, accessories, and riding gear available now

Grab your favorites today from your local GASGAS dealership

Representing your favorite dirt bike brand gets even easier in 2022 with the GASGAS Troy Lee Designs Collection ensuring strong statements can be made both on and off the racetrack. Unquestionably loud, all lines boast the classic TLD look and are designed to combine practicality with quality. Above all, unrivalled style is guaranteed!

For 2022 we went further and included a Functional gear – BAMBAM style! Loaded with the latest in riding gear technology, it combines wild styling with solid colors, with breathable fabrics that’ll keep you cool in the heat of the toughest battles. See it in action this weekend as Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia rocks the new gear during AMA Supercross round 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

When you’re chilling in the pits, or expressing your passion for moto and GASGAS when hanging out with friends, there’re new casual wear styles for 2022. Mostly red (of course) with bold race team branding, it’s super easy to layer up or down with t-shirts for both men and women, a hoody, and a couple of jackets, all set to keep off the morning chill and fend off the elements.

And what’s a new collection without the all-important accessories to complete your new look? With two caps, a beanie, and a backpack rounding out the stylish range, now’s the time to get on the gas down to your local dealer to create your new look for 2022.

Check out the full GASGAS Troy Lee Designs Collection here