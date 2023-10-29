AMA Endurocross Rounds 3-4 Results and Standings

Round 3

Hero Arena

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Friday, October 27, 2023

EX PRO Overall Positions
1st#84KTMTRYSTAN HARTINVERMERE, BCMoto 1:1stMoto 2:2ndMoto 3:1st
2nd#22BetaJONNY WALKERLA MASSANAMoto 1:2ndMoto 2:4thMoto 3:3rd
3rd#2ShercoCODY WEBBINDIAN HILLS, COMoto 1:5thMoto 2:3rdMoto 3:2nd
4th#10HusqvarnaCOLTON HAAKERCOEUR DALENE, IDMoto 1:4thMoto 2:1stMoto 3:5th
5th#15GasGasMAX GERSTONNEW RIVER, AZMoto 1:7thMoto 2:5thMoto 3:4th
6th#111GasGasTADDY BLAZUSIAKCAMoto 1:6thMoto 2:6thMoto 3:6th
7th#513HusqvarnaRYDER LEBLONDNEW FLORENCE, PAMoto 1:3rdMoto 2:11thMoto 3:8th
8th#12ShercoCOOPER ABBOTTPEORIA, AZMoto 1:9thMoto 2:9thMoto 3:7th
9th#39KTMWILL RIORDANCLAREMONT, NCMoto 1:8thMoto 2:10thMoto 3:10th
10th#501RiejuDOMINIK OLSZOWYKOZYMoto 1:10thMoto 2:13thMoto 3:9th
11th#96BetaTIM APOLLEFINNE OT BILLRODAMoto 1:13thMoto 2:8thMoto 3:11th
12th#521KTMANTHONY JOHNSONRATHDRUM, IDMoto 1:12thMoto 2:12thMoto 3:12th
13th#99ShercoBRANDEN PETRIETOMAHAWK, ABMoto 1:15thMoto 2:7thMoto 3:16th
14th#17GasGasSPENSER WILTONCALGARY, ABMoto 1:11thMoto 2:16thMoto 3:13th
15th#559GasGasJOSH ROPERGLENDALE, AZMoto 1:14thMoto 2:14thMoto 3:15th
16th#9BetaDANIEL LEWISACME, PAMoto 1:16thMoto 2:15thMoto 3:14th
EX WOMEN PRO Overall Positions
1st#417GasGasRACHEL GUTISHTERRE HAUTE, INDiv 1:1stMoto 3:1st
2nd#53BetaMELISSA HARTENCALGARY, ABDiv 1:3rdMoto 3:2nd
3rd#676ShercoHALLIE MARKSCLANCY, MTDiv 1:2ndMoto 3:3rd
4th#647GasGasBAILEY LERWILLCATALDO, IDDiv 1:5thMoto 3:4th
5th#168YamahaMAIAH HAMOCONCOLORADO SPRINGS, CODiv 1:6thMoto 3:5th
6th#555GasGasRUBY FUSTININORTH STONINGTON, CTDiv 1:4thMoto 3:6th
7th#42KTMERIN FOLEYKITSAP, WADiv 1:7thMoto 3:7th

Round 4

Hero Arena

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Saturday, October 28, 2023

EX PRO Overall Positions
1st#84KTMTRYSTAN HARTINVERMERE, BCMoto 1:1stMoto 2:2ndMoto 3:2nd
2nd#2ShercoCODY WEBBINDIAN HILLS, COMoto 1:2ndMoto 2:3rdMoto 3:1st
3rd#10HusqvarnaCOLTON HAAKERCOEUR DALENE, IDMoto 1:4thMoto 2:1stMoto 3:4th
4th#22BetaJONNY WALKERLA MASSANAMoto 1:6thMoto 2:4thMoto 3:3rd
5th#15GasGasMAX GERSTONNEW RIVER, AZMoto 1:3rdMoto 2:7thMoto 3:7th
6th#12ShercoCOOPER ABBOTTPEORIA, AZMoto 1:5thMoto 2:8thMoto 3:6th
7th#513HusqvarnaRYDER LEBLONDNEW FLORENCE, PAMoto 1:10thMoto 2:6thMoto 3:5th
8th#39KTMWILL RIORDANCLAREMONT, NCMoto 1:9thMoto 2:5thMoto 3:8th
9th#501RiejuDOMINIK OLSZOWYKOZYMoto 1:11thMoto 2:10thMoto 3:9th
10th#111GasGasTADDY BLAZUSIAKCAMoto 1:7thMoto 2:9thMoto 3:15th
11th#17GasGasSPENSER WILTONCALGARY, ABMoto 1:8thMoto 2:12thMoto 3:14th
12th#139HusqvarnaNORBERT ZSIGOVITSCSAKANYDOROSZLOMoto 1:14thMoto 2:11thMoto 3:11th
13th#96BetaTIM APOLLEFINNE OT BILLRODAMoto 1:12thMoto 2:13thMoto 3:13th
14th#987KTMCODY MILLERSURPRISE, AZMoto 1:15thMoto 2:14thMoto 3:10th
15th#521KTMANTHONY JOHNSONRATHDRUM, IDMoto 1:13thMoto 2:15thMoto 3:12th
DNS#99ShercoBRANDEN PETRIETOMAHAWK, ABMoto 1:DNSMoto 2:DNSMoto 3:DNS

EX PRO

Series Points

PosRacerTotal
1st#22JONNY WALKERLA MASSANA103
2nd#84TRYSTAN HARTINVERMERE, BC92
2nd#2CODY WEBBINDIAN HILLS, CO92
4th#10COLTON HAAKERCOEUR DALENE, ID82
5th#513RYDER LEBLONDNEW FLORENCE, PA67
6th#15MAX GERSTONNEW RIVER, AZ57
7th#111TADDY BLAZUSIAKCA56
8th#12COOPER ABBOTTPEORIA, AZ56
9th#39WILL RIORDANCLAREMONT, NC50
10th#96TIM APOLLEFINNE OT BILLRODA35
11th#501DOMINIK OLSZOWYKOZY34
11th#17SPENSER WILTONCALGARY, AB34
EX WOMEN PRO Overall Positions
1st#417GasGasRACHEL GUTISHTERRE HAUTE, INDiv 1:1stMoto 3:1st
2nd#676ShercoHALLIE MARKSCLANCY, MTDiv 1:2ndMoto 3:2nd
3rd#53BetaMELISSA HARTENCALGARY, ABDiv 1:4thMoto 3:3rd
4th#647GasGasBAILEY LERWILLCATALDO, IDDiv 1:3rdMoto 3:4th
5th#555GasGasRUBY FUSTININORTH STONINGTON, CTDiv 1:5thMoto 3:5th
6th#42KTMERIN FOLEYKITSAP, WADiv 1:6thMoto 3:6th
7th#168YamahaMAIAH HAMOCONCOLORADO SPRINGS, CODiv 1:7thMoto 3:7th

EX WOMEN PRO

Series Points

PosRacerTotal
1st#417RACHEL GUTISHTERRE HAUTE, IN120
2nd#53MELISSA HARTENCALGARY, AB96
3rd#676HALLIE MARKSCLANCY, MT83
4th#647BAILEY LERWILLCATALDO, ID72
5th#42ERIN FOLEYKITSAP, WA59
6th#555RUBY FUSTININORTH STONINGTON, CT31
7th#168MAIAH HAMOCONCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO30
8th#64KYLEE SWEETENCOLTON, OR21
9th#27OLIVIA PUGHTACOMA, WA15
10th#493MARISSA SPROATANACORTES, WA13