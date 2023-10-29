AMA Endurocross Rounds 3-4 Results and Standings
Round 3
Hero Arena
Idaho Falls, Idaho
Friday, October 27, 2023
|EX PRO Overall Positions
|1st#84
|TRYSTAN HARTINVERMERE, BC
|Moto 1:1stMoto 2:2ndMoto 3:1st
|2nd#22
|JONNY WALKERLA MASSANA
|Moto 1:2ndMoto 2:4thMoto 3:3rd
|3rd#2
|CODY WEBBINDIAN HILLS, CO
|Moto 1:5thMoto 2:3rdMoto 3:2nd
|4th#10
|COLTON HAAKERCOEUR DALENE, ID
|Moto 1:4thMoto 2:1stMoto 3:5th
|5th#15
|MAX GERSTONNEW RIVER, AZ
|Moto 1:7thMoto 2:5thMoto 3:4th
|6th#111
|TADDY BLAZUSIAKCA
|Moto 1:6thMoto 2:6thMoto 3:6th
|7th#513
|RYDER LEBLONDNEW FLORENCE, PA
|Moto 1:3rdMoto 2:11thMoto 3:8th
|8th#12
|COOPER ABBOTTPEORIA, AZ
|Moto 1:9thMoto 2:9thMoto 3:7th
|9th#39
|WILL RIORDANCLAREMONT, NC
|Moto 1:8thMoto 2:10thMoto 3:10th
|10th#501
|DOMINIK OLSZOWYKOZY
|Moto 1:10thMoto 2:13thMoto 3:9th
|11th#96
|TIM APOLLEFINNE OT BILLRODA
|Moto 1:13thMoto 2:8thMoto 3:11th
|12th#521
|ANTHONY JOHNSONRATHDRUM, ID
|Moto 1:12thMoto 2:12thMoto 3:12th
|13th#99
|BRANDEN PETRIETOMAHAWK, AB
|Moto 1:15thMoto 2:7thMoto 3:16th
|14th#17
|SPENSER WILTONCALGARY, AB
|Moto 1:11thMoto 2:16thMoto 3:13th
|15th#559
|JOSH ROPERGLENDALE, AZ
|Moto 1:14thMoto 2:14thMoto 3:15th
|16th#9
|DANIEL LEWISACME, PA
|Moto 1:16thMoto 2:15thMoto 3:14th
|EX WOMEN PRO Overall Positions
|1st#417
|RACHEL GUTISHTERRE HAUTE, IN
|Div 1:1stMoto 3:1st
|2nd#53
|MELISSA HARTENCALGARY, AB
|Div 1:3rdMoto 3:2nd
|3rd#676
|HALLIE MARKSCLANCY, MT
|Div 1:2ndMoto 3:3rd
|4th#647
|BAILEY LERWILLCATALDO, ID
|Div 1:5thMoto 3:4th
|5th#168
|MAIAH HAMOCONCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO
|Div 1:6thMoto 3:5th
|6th#555
|RUBY FUSTININORTH STONINGTON, CT
|Div 1:4thMoto 3:6th
|7th#42
|ERIN FOLEYKITSAP, WA
|Div 1:7thMoto 3:7th
Round 4
Hero Arena
Idaho Falls, Idaho
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|EX PRO Overall Positions
|1st#84
|TRYSTAN HARTINVERMERE, BC
|Moto 1:1stMoto 2:2ndMoto 3:2nd
|2nd#2
|CODY WEBBINDIAN HILLS, CO
|Moto 1:2ndMoto 2:3rdMoto 3:1st
|3rd#10
|COLTON HAAKERCOEUR DALENE, ID
|Moto 1:4thMoto 2:1stMoto 3:4th
|4th#22
|JONNY WALKERLA MASSANA
|Moto 1:6thMoto 2:4thMoto 3:3rd
|5th#15
|MAX GERSTONNEW RIVER, AZ
|Moto 1:3rdMoto 2:7thMoto 3:7th
|6th#12
|COOPER ABBOTTPEORIA, AZ
|Moto 1:5thMoto 2:8thMoto 3:6th
|7th#513
|RYDER LEBLONDNEW FLORENCE, PA
|Moto 1:10thMoto 2:6thMoto 3:5th
|8th#39
|WILL RIORDANCLAREMONT, NC
|Moto 1:9thMoto 2:5thMoto 3:8th
|9th#501
|DOMINIK OLSZOWYKOZY
|Moto 1:11thMoto 2:10thMoto 3:9th
|10th#111
|TADDY BLAZUSIAKCA
|Moto 1:7thMoto 2:9thMoto 3:15th
|11th#17
|SPENSER WILTONCALGARY, AB
|Moto 1:8thMoto 2:12thMoto 3:14th
|12th#139
|NORBERT ZSIGOVITSCSAKANYDOROSZLO
|Moto 1:14thMoto 2:11thMoto 3:11th
|13th#96
|TIM APOLLEFINNE OT BILLRODA
|Moto 1:12thMoto 2:13thMoto 3:13th
|14th#987
|CODY MILLERSURPRISE, AZ
|Moto 1:15thMoto 2:14thMoto 3:10th
|15th#521
|ANTHONY JOHNSONRATHDRUM, ID
|Moto 1:13thMoto 2:15thMoto 3:12th
|DNS#99
|BRANDEN PETRIETOMAHAWK, AB
|Moto 1:DNSMoto 2:DNSMoto 3:DNS
EX PRO
Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|Total
|1st#22
|JONNY WALKERLA MASSANA
|103
|2nd#84
|TRYSTAN HARTINVERMERE, BC
|92
|2nd#2
|CODY WEBBINDIAN HILLS, CO
|92
|4th#10
|COLTON HAAKERCOEUR DALENE, ID
|82
|5th#513
|RYDER LEBLONDNEW FLORENCE, PA
|67
|6th#15
|MAX GERSTONNEW RIVER, AZ
|57
|7th#111
|TADDY BLAZUSIAKCA
|56
|8th#12
|COOPER ABBOTTPEORIA, AZ
|56
|9th#39
|WILL RIORDANCLAREMONT, NC
|50
|10th#96
|TIM APOLLEFINNE OT BILLRODA
|35
|11th#501
|DOMINIK OLSZOWYKOZY
|34
|11th#17
|SPENSER WILTONCALGARY, AB
|34
|EX WOMEN PRO Overall Positions
|1st#417
|RACHEL GUTISHTERRE HAUTE, IN
|Div 1:1stMoto 3:1st
|2nd#676
|HALLIE MARKSCLANCY, MT
|Div 1:2ndMoto 3:2nd
|3rd#53
|MELISSA HARTENCALGARY, AB
|Div 1:4thMoto 3:3rd
|4th#647
|BAILEY LERWILLCATALDO, ID
|Div 1:3rdMoto 3:4th
|5th#555
|RUBY FUSTININORTH STONINGTON, CT
|Div 1:5thMoto 3:5th
|6th#42
|ERIN FOLEYKITSAP, WA
|Div 1:6thMoto 3:6th
|7th#168
|MAIAH HAMOCONCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO
|Div 1:7thMoto 3:7th
EX WOMEN PRO
Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|Total
|1st#417
|RACHEL GUTISHTERRE HAUTE, IN
|120
|2nd#53
|MELISSA HARTENCALGARY, AB
|96
|3rd#676
|HALLIE MARKSCLANCY, MT
|83
|4th#647
|BAILEY LERWILLCATALDO, ID
|72
|5th#42
|ERIN FOLEYKITSAP, WA
|59
|6th#555
|RUBY FUSTININORTH STONINGTON, CT
|31
|7th#168
|MAIAH HAMOCONCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO
|30
|8th#64
|KYLEE SWEETENCOLTON, OR
|21
|9th#27
|OLIVIA PUGHTACOMA, WA
|15
|10th#493
|MARISSA SPROATANACORTES, WA
|13
