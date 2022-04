Antonio Cairoli Coming to AMA Nationals

Coming to America. | Bigwave photo

After retiring from full-time competition in the MXGP series at the end of last season, 9-time world champion #222 Antonio Cairoli will head to the USA to race the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships starting in May to compete in at least the first 2 rounds of the series.

Here’s the Instagram post from KTM Factory Racing: