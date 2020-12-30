Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Schedule Announced For
2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
|MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 23, 2020) – MX Sports, producer of the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to announce the 2021 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships schedule. The qualifying program will start up mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships taking place in late May through the month of June.
After a Super-Regional format in 2020, this year’s qualifying will start in Arizona. The program will take place in 32 different states throughout the country beginning with over 50 historical Area Qualifiers where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 18 Regional Championships that run through 8 major regions in the United States.
Photo: Ken Hill
|“We are looking to get back to normal and start our Area Qualifier schedule, after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic many of our racetracks suffered devasting losses,” said MX Sports Event Director, Tim Cotter. “The organizers on this schedule were able to weather the pandemic and are eager to welcome our Loretta Lynn hopefuls.”
Area Qualifiers will once again serve as the first step in qualifying for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, August 2 through Saturday, August 7.
“The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is one of the longest-running motorsports championships in the country,” said Mike Pelletier, AMA Director of Racing. “Due to the great partnership between the AMA and MX Sports the event continues to grow each year. The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship crowns the country’s top amateur motocross racers every summer and we are looking forward to an exciting 2021 season.”
The 2021 lineup includes numerous Pro Motocross tracks that have become a crucial part of the Road to Loretta’s. From historic tracks including Budds Creek Motocross Park and High Point Raceway in the Northeast to Ironman Raceway in the Mid-East along with Washougal MX Park in the Northwest, these National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship circuit. The program will also return to other favorites such as Unadilla MX, Muddy Creek Raceway and Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Colorado. WW Ranch Motocross Park returns for a Southeast Area Qualifier on March 13 and 14, while Oak Ridge MX will run April 17 and 18 for a North Central Area Qualifier.
Brand new additions to the 2021 Regional Championships will be the Regional Plus Classes. In addition to the National Classes, riders may compete in Regional Plus Classes for AMA Regional Championships at the regionals. Regional Plus Classes do not require advancement from Area Qualifiers. Regional Plus Classes will NOT advance to the National Championship. Rider and machine eligibility requirements set forth herein apply to Regional Plus Classes.
|The 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place Monday, August 2 through Saturday, August 7 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
2021 AMATEUR RACE SCHEDULE
Northeast Area Qualifier
|Mar 13 – Mar 14
|Budds Creek
|LocationMechanicsville, MD
|Phone(301) 475-2000
|Mar 27 – Mar 28
|Birch Creek Motorsports Park
|LocationSutherlin, VA
|Phone(434) 548-6043
|Apr 10 – Apr 11
|Doublin Gap MX
|LocationShippensburg, PA
|Phone(717) 249-6036
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|The Wick 338
|LocationSouthwick, MA
|Phone(413) 569-9000
|Apr 24 – Apr 25
|Englishtown
|LocationEnglishtown, NJ
|Phone(732) 446-7800
|May 1 – May 2
|Walden Motocross
|LocationWallkill, NY
|Phone(862) 220-6505
|May 8 – May 9
|High Point Raceway
|LocationMount Morris, PA
|Phone(304) 284-0084
|May 22 – May 23
|Pagoda MX
|LocationBirdsboro, PA
|Phone(740) 297-6686
Northeast Regional
|Jun 5 – Jun 6
|Tomahawk MX – Vet Regional
|LocationHedgesville, WV
|Phone(304) 582-8185
|Jun 12 – Jun 13
|Pleasure Valley Raceway – Youth Regional
|LocationSeward, PA
|Phone(814) 317-6686
|Jun 19 – Jun 20
|Unadilla MX – Amateur Regional
|LocationNew Berlin, NY
|Phone(607) 965-8450
Southeast Area Qualifier
|Mar 13 – Mar 14
|WW Ranch Motocross Park
|LocationJacksonville, FL
|Phone(904) 318-4096
|Mar 20 – Mar 21
|Aonia Pass MX
|LocationWashington, GA
|Phone(762) 994-6721
|Apr 10 – Apr 11
|Mill Creek MX
|LocationPell City , AL
|Phone(205) 699-8857
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|Pro Sport Motocross
|LocationWytheville, VA
|Phone(423) 323-5497
|Apr 24 – Apr 25
|North Carolina Motorsports Park
|LocationHenderson , NC
|Phone(252) 767-6671
|May 1 – May 2
|South of the Border MX
|LocationHamer, SC
|Phone(423) 323-5497
|May 8 – May 9
|Silver Dollar Raceway
|LocationReynolds, GA
|Phone(678) 860-3038
|May 15 – May 16
|Lake Sugar Tree Motosports Park
|LocationAxton, VA
|Phone(276) 650-1158
Southeast Regional
|May 29 – May 30
|Muddy Creek – Amateur Regional
|LocationBlountville, TN
|Phone(423) 323-5497
|Jun 5 – Jun 6
|Gatorback Cycle Park – Youth Regional
|LocationAlchua, FL
|Phone(321) 303-1002
|Jun 12 – Jun 13
|Lazy River MX – Vet Regional
|LocationDalton, GA
|Phone(706) 278-2868
Mid-East Area Qualifier
|Mar 20 – Mar 21
|Echo Valley MX
|LocationSebree, KY
|Phone(270) 339-6704
|Mar 27 – Mar 28
|Thunder Valley MX
|LocationLivingston , TN
|Phone(931) 498-6686
|Apr 10 – Apr 11
|Malvern MX
|LocationWaynesburg, OH
|Phone(330) 575-0021
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|Dutch Sport Park
|LocationBloomingdale, MI
|Phone(269) 521-7800
|Apr 24 – Apr 25
|Ironman Raceway
|LocationCrawfordsville, IN
|Phone(304) 284-0084
|May 1 – May 2
|Log Road MX
|LocationBronson, MI
|Phone(419) 212-0838
|May 8 – May 9
|Baja Acres
|LocationMillington, MI
|Phone(989) 871-3356
|May 15 – May 16
|ChilliTown MX
|LocationChillicothe, OH
|Phone(740) 701-3675
Mid-East Regional
|May 29 – May 30
|Wildcat Creek MX – Vet Regional
|LocationRossville, IN
|Phone(765) 379-2482
|Jun 12 – Jun 13
|RedBud MX – Amateur Regional
|LocationBuchanan, MI
|Phone(269) 695-6405
|Jun 26 – Jun 27
|Briarcliff MX – Youth Regional
|LocationNashport, OH
|Phone(740) 763-0935
North Central Area Qualifier
|Mar 27 – Mar 28
|Lincoln Trail Motosports
|LocationCasey , IL
|Phone(217) 932-2041
|Apr 10 – Apr 11
|Archview MX Park
|LocationWashington Park, IL
|Phone(618) 719-3438
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|Oak Ridge MX
|LocationGarwin , IA
|Phone(641) 844-4849
|Apr 24 – Apr 25
|MC Moto Park
|LocationMt. Carroll, IL
|Phone(815) 238-1614
|May 1 – May 2
|Motozone
|LocationTigerton , WI
|Phone(920) 419-2863
|May 8 – May 9
|Bar 2 Bar MX
|LocationMaize , KS
|Phone(316) 293-8132
|May 15 – May 16
|Little Falls Raceway
|LocationLittle Falls , MN
|Phone(218) 894-2826
|May 22 – May 23
|Byron Motorsports Park
|LocationByron , IL
|Phone(815) 234-2271
North Central Regional
|Jun 5 – Jun 6
|Sunset Ridge MX – Youth Regional
|LocationWalnut , IL
|Phone(815) 379-9534
|Jun 5 – Jun 6
|Riverside Raceway – Vet Regional
|LocationWinterset, IA
|Phone(515) 360-9738
|Jun 19 – Jun 20
|Spring Creek – Amateur Regional
|LocationMillville, MN
|Phone(507) 753-2779
South Central Area Qualifier
|Mar 27 – Mar 28
|Thunder Valley Motocross Park
|LocationLakewood, CO
|Phone(303) 988-3889
|Apr 10 – Apr 11
|3 Palms Action Sports Park
|LocationConroe, TX
|Phone(936) 321-8725
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|Bowers MX
|LocationAmarillo, TX
|Phone(806) 671-7010
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|Desoto Motorsports Park
|LocationGrand Cane, LA
|Phone(318) 461-3659
|Apr 24 – Apr 25
|Ponca City
|LocationPonca City , OK
|Phone(816) 582-4113
|May 1 – May 2
|Underground MX
|LocationKemp, TX
|Phone(903) 498-4659
|May 8 – May 9
|Swan MX Raceway Park
|LocationTyler, TX
|Phone(903) 882-4215
|May 15 – May 16
|Reynard Raceway
|LocationWellston, OK
|Phone(405) 793-1049
South Central Regional
|May 29 – May 30
|Farm 14 – Amateur Regional
|LocationCentreville, MS
|Phone(269) 695-6405
|Jun 12 – Jun 13
|Swan MX Raceway Park – Vet Regional
|LocationTyler, TX
|Phone(903) 882-4215
|Jun 19 – Jun 20
|Freestone Raceway – Youth Regional
|LocationWortham, TX
|Phone(713) 962-3386
Northwest Area Qualifier
|Apr 10 – Apr 11
|Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex
|LocationWest Richland , WA
|Phone(509) 496-2958
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|Bunker Hill
|LocationDelta, UT
|Phone(801) 540-8625
|May 15
|Eugene MX Park
|LocationJunction City, OR
|Phone(740) 297-6686
Northwest Regional
|May 29 – May 30
|Washougal MX Park – Youth/Amateur/Vet Regional
|LocationWashougal, WA
|Phone(360) 601-5347
Midwest Area Qualifier
|Mar 6
|DT-1 MX Park
|LocationTulare, CA
|Phone(740) 297-6686
|Apr 3
|Porterville OHV Park
|LocationPorterville , CA
|Phone(740) 297-6686
|Apr 17 – Apr 18
|Bunker Hill
|LocationDelta, UT
|Phone(801) 540-8625
Midwest Regional
|Jun 12 – Jun 13
|Porterville OHV Park – Youth/Amateur/Vet Regional
|LocationPorterville, CA
|Phone(740) 297-6686
Southwest Area Qualifier
|Feb 20 – Feb 21
|Arizona Cycle Park
|LocationBuckeye , AZ
|Phone(623) 853-0750
|Mar 7
|Mesquite Motocross Park
|LocationLittlefield, AZ
|Phone(801) 540-8625
|Mar 27
|Oatfield Raceway
|LocationTurlock, CA
|Phone(209) 656-9682
|Apr 4
|Porterville OHV Park
|LocationPorterville , CA
|Phone(740) 297-6686
|May 8
|Fox Raceway
|LocationPala, CA
|Phone(740) 297-6686
Southwest Regional
|Jun 5 – Jun 6
|Fox Raceway – Youth/Amateur/Vet Regional
|LocationPala, CA
|Phone(559) 500-5360
National Championship
|Aug 2 – Aug 7
|Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
|LocationHurricane Mills, TN
|Phone(304) 284-0101