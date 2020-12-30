Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Schedule Announced For
2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 23, 2020) – MX Sports, producer of the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to announce the 2021 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships schedule. The qualifying program will start up mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships taking place in late May through the month of June.

After a Super-Regional format in 2020, this year’s qualifying will start in Arizona. The program will take place in 32 different states throughout the country beginning with over 50 historical Area Qualifiers where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 18 Regional Championships that run through 8 major regions in the United States.
Photo: Ken Hill
We are looking to get back to normal and start our Area Qualifier schedule, after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic many of our racetracks suffered devasting losses,” said MX Sports Event Director, Tim Cotter. “The organizers on this schedule were able to weather the pandemic and are eager to welcome our Loretta Lynn hopefuls.

Area Qualifiers will once again serve as the first step in qualifying for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, August 2 through Saturday, August 7.

The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is one of the longest-running motorsports championships in the country,” said Mike Pelletier, AMA Director of Racing. “Due to the great partnership between the AMA and MX Sports the event continues to grow each year. The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship crowns the country’s top amateur motocross racers every summer and we are looking forward to an exciting 2021 season.”

The 2021 lineup includes numerous Pro Motocross tracks that have become a crucial part of the Road to Loretta’s. From historic tracks including Budds Creek Motocross Park and High Point Raceway in the Northeast to Ironman Raceway in the Mid-East along with Washougal MX Park in the Northwest, these National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship circuit. The program will also return to other favorites such as Unadilla MX, Muddy Creek Raceway and Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Colorado. WW Ranch Motocross Park returns for a Southeast Area Qualifier on March 13 and 14, while Oak Ridge MX will run April 17 and 18 for a North Central Area Qualifier.

Brand new additions to the 2021 Regional Championships will be the Regional Plus Classes. In addition to the National Classes, riders may compete in Regional Plus Classes for AMA Regional Championships at the regionals. Regional Plus Classes do not require advancement from Area Qualifiers. Regional Plus Classes will NOT advance to the National Championship. Rider and machine eligibility requirements set forth herein apply to Regional Plus Classes.
The 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place Monday, August 2 through Saturday, August 7 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
2021 AMATEUR RACE SCHEDULE

Northeast Area Qualifier
Mar 13 – Mar 14 Budds Creek LocationMechanicsville, MD Phone(301) 475-2000
Mar 27 – Mar 28 Birch Creek Motorsports Park LocationSutherlin, VA Phone(434) 548-6043
Apr 10 – Apr 11 Doublin Gap MX LocationShippensburg, PA Phone(717) 249-6036
Apr 17 – Apr 18 The Wick 338 LocationSouthwick, MA Phone(413) 569-9000
Apr 24 – Apr 25 Englishtown LocationEnglishtown, NJ Phone(732) 446-7800
May 1 – May 2 Walden Motocross LocationWallkill, NY Phone(862) 220-6505
May 8 – May 9 High Point Raceway LocationMount Morris, PA Phone(304) 284-0084
May 22 – May 23 Pagoda MX LocationBirdsboro, PA Phone(740) 297-6686

Northeast Regional
Jun 5 – Jun 6 Tomahawk MX – Vet Regional LocationHedgesville, WV Phone(304) 582-8185
Jun 12 – Jun 13 Pleasure Valley Raceway – Youth Regional LocationSeward, PA Phone(814) 317-6686
Jun 19 – Jun 20 Unadilla MX – Amateur Regional LocationNew Berlin, NY Phone(607) 965-8450

Southeast Area Qualifier
Mar 13 – Mar 14 WW Ranch Motocross Park LocationJacksonville, FL Phone(904) 318-4096
Mar 20 – Mar 21 Aonia Pass MX LocationWashington, GA Phone(762) 994-6721
Apr 10 – Apr 11 Mill Creek MX LocationPell City , AL Phone(205) 699-8857
Apr 17 – Apr 18 Pro Sport Motocross LocationWytheville, VA Phone(423) 323-5497
Apr 24 – Apr 25 North Carolina Motorsports Park LocationHenderson , NC Phone(252) 767-6671
May 1 – May 2 South of the Border MX LocationHamer, SC Phone(423) 323-5497
May 8 – May 9 Silver Dollar Raceway LocationReynolds, GA Phone(678) 860-3038
May 15 – May 16 Lake Sugar Tree Motosports Park LocationAxton, VA Phone(276) 650-1158

Southeast Regional
May 29 – May 30 Muddy Creek – Amateur Regional LocationBlountville, TN Phone(423) 323-5497
Jun 5 – Jun 6 Gatorback Cycle Park – Youth Regional LocationAlchua, FL Phone(321) 303-1002
Jun 12 – Jun 13 Lazy River MX – Vet Regional LocationDalton, GA Phone(706) 278-2868

Mid-East Area Qualifier
Mar 20 – Mar 21 Echo Valley MX LocationSebree, KY Phone(270) 339-6704
Mar 27 – Mar 28 Thunder Valley MX LocationLivingston , TN Phone(931) 498-6686
Apr 10 – Apr 11 Malvern MX LocationWaynesburg, OH Phone(330) 575-0021
Apr 17 – Apr 18 Dutch Sport Park LocationBloomingdale, MI Phone(269) 521-7800
Apr 24 – Apr 25 Ironman Raceway LocationCrawfordsville, IN Phone(304) 284-0084
May 1 – May 2 Log Road MX LocationBronson, MI Phone(419) 212-0838
May 8 – May 9 Baja Acres LocationMillington, MI Phone(989) 871-3356
May 15 – May 16 ChilliTown MX LocationChillicothe, OH Phone(740) 701-3675

Mid-East Regional
May 29 – May 30 Wildcat Creek MX – Vet Regional LocationRossville, IN Phone(765) 379-2482
Jun 12 – Jun 13 RedBud MX – Amateur Regional LocationBuchanan, MI Phone(269) 695-6405
Jun 26 – Jun 27 Briarcliff MX – Youth Regional LocationNashport, OH Phone(740) 763-0935

North Central Area Qualifier
Mar 27 – Mar 28 Lincoln Trail Motosports LocationCasey , IL Phone(217) 932-2041
Apr 10 – Apr 11 Archview MX Park LocationWashington Park, IL Phone(618) 719-3438
Apr 17 – Apr 18 Oak Ridge MX LocationGarwin , IA Phone(641) 844-4849
Apr 24 – Apr 25 MC Moto Park LocationMt. Carroll, IL Phone(815) 238-1614
May 1 – May 2 Motozone LocationTigerton , WI Phone(920) 419-2863
May 8 – May 9 Bar 2 Bar MX LocationMaize , KS Phone(316) 293-8132
May 15 – May 16 Little Falls Raceway LocationLittle Falls , MN Phone(218) 894-2826
May 22 – May 23 Byron Motorsports Park LocationByron , IL Phone(815) 234-2271

North Central Regional
Jun 5 – Jun 6 Sunset Ridge MX – Youth Regional LocationWalnut , IL Phone(815) 379-9534
Jun 5 – Jun 6 Riverside Raceway – Vet Regional LocationWinterset, IA Phone(515) 360-9738
Jun 19 – Jun 20 Spring Creek – Amateur Regional LocationMillville, MN Phone(507) 753-2779

South Central Area Qualifier
Mar 27 – Mar 28 Thunder Valley Motocross Park LocationLakewood, CO Phone(303) 988-3889
Apr 10 – Apr 11 3 Palms Action Sports Park LocationConroe, TX Phone(936) 321-8725
Apr 17 – Apr 18 Bowers MX LocationAmarillo, TX Phone(806) 671-7010
Apr 17 – Apr 18 Desoto Motorsports Park LocationGrand Cane, LA Phone(318) 461-3659
Apr 24 – Apr 25 Ponca City LocationPonca City , OK Phone(816) 582-4113
May 1 – May 2 Underground MX LocationKemp, TX Phone(903) 498-4659
May 8 – May 9 Swan MX Raceway Park LocationTyler, TX Phone(903) 882-4215
May 15 – May 16 Reynard Raceway LocationWellston, OK Phone(405) 793-1049

South Central Regional
May 29 – May 30 Farm 14 – Amateur Regional LocationCentreville, MS Phone(269) 695-6405
Jun 12 – Jun 13 Swan MX Raceway Park – Vet Regional LocationTyler, TX Phone(903) 882-4215
Jun 19 – Jun 20 Freestone Raceway – Youth Regional LocationWortham, TX Phone(713) 962-3386

Northwest Area Qualifier
Apr 10 – Apr 11 Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex LocationWest Richland , WA Phone(509) 496-2958
Apr 17 – Apr 18 Bunker Hill LocationDelta, UT Phone(801) 540-8625
May 15 Eugene MX Park LocationJunction City, OR Phone(740) 297-6686

Northwest Regional
May 29 – May 30 Washougal MX Park – Youth/Amateur/Vet Regional LocationWashougal, WA Phone(360) 601-5347

Midwest Area Qualifier
Mar 6 DT-1 MX Park LocationTulare, CA Phone(740) 297-6686
Apr 3 Porterville OHV Park LocationPorterville , CA Phone(740) 297-6686
Apr 17 – Apr 18 Bunker Hill LocationDelta, UT Phone(801) 540-8625

Midwest Regional
Jun 12 – Jun 13 Porterville OHV Park – Youth/Amateur/Vet Regional LocationPorterville, CA Phone(740) 297-6686

Southwest Area Qualifier
Feb 20 – Feb 21 Arizona Cycle Park LocationBuckeye , AZ Phone(623) 853-0750
Mar 7 Mesquite Motocross Park LocationLittlefield, AZ Phone(801) 540-8625
Mar 27 Oatfield Raceway LocationTurlock, CA Phone(209) 656-9682
Apr 4 Porterville OHV Park LocationPorterville , CA Phone(740) 297-6686
May 8 Fox Raceway LocationPala, CA Phone(740) 297-6686

Southwest Regional
Jun 5 – Jun 6 Fox Raceway – Youth/Amateur/Vet Regional LocationPala, CA Phone(559) 500-5360

National Championship
Aug 2 – Aug 7 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship LocationHurricane Mills, TN Phone(304) 284-0101