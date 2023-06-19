Bigwave’s Walk and Talk – 2023 Calgary MX National

By Billy Rainford

Walk around the Wild Rose MX pits with Bigwave in Calgary after Round 3 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

This week, we talk to Keylan Meston, Ryder McNabb, Alex Parker, Kevin Tyler, Austin Jones, Shawn Maffenbeier (sort of), Tyler Yates, Marcus Deausy, Jim Scott, Tristan Dares, Derek Schuster, Ulf Viney, Jerome Therrien, and Keylan again.

Podcast:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.