Bigwave’s Walk and Talk – 2023 Calgary MX National
By Billy Rainford
Walk around the Wild Rose MX pits with Bigwave in Calgary after Round 3 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.
This week, we talk to Keylan Meston, Ryder McNabb, Alex Parker, Kevin Tyler, Austin Jones, Shawn Maffenbeier (sort of), Tyler Yates, Marcus Deausy, Jim Scott, Tristan Dares, Derek Schuster, Ulf Viney, Jerome Therrien, and Keylan again.
Podcast:
