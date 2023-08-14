Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 Round 8 – Walton Raceway

Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 Round 8 – Walton Raceway

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Canadian Race Tech service centres.

Check out this week’s ‘Bigwave’s Walk and Talk‘ from Round 8 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Walton Raceway in Walton, Ontario.

New and improved with chapters!

Brought to you by Canadian Race Tech service centres:

Ontario: Mission Cycle AGR Suspension

Alberta: CJR Suspension

BC: GRT Suspension

Podcast:

Available wherever you get your podcasts.