Online Registration for the 2024 Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross is Now Open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2024) – Registration for the 2024 Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX), sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is now open. Register today for the 15th annual event at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in Daytona Beach, Florida. This event hosts the largest three-day amateur supercross event in the world.

The 15th Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross kicks off on Sunday, March 3rd. Photo: Stephen Tripp

All the action begins on Saturday night with the 54th running of the Daytona Pro Supercross. Then on Sunday, March 3rd amateur racers will take to the track for qualifying, with main event motos concluding on Monday, March 4th. Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) takes place on Tuesday, March 5th featuring 24 vintage classes and 14 modern classes mixed into the racing action. In conjunction with DVSX racing on Tuesday, the ATV program will continue to include the AMA Pro ATV and Pro Sport classes.

With Daytona’s facility and Ricky Carmichael’s leadership it is sure to be an unforgettable weekend inside Daytona International Speedway. MX Sports, the same organization that hosts the largest amateur motocross race in the world – Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL at Loretta Lynn Ranch – is always eager to produce this special three-day program. Unlike the Loretta Lynn Amateur National format, riders do not need to qualify beforehand to participate in the event.

Amateur riders and their families are encouraged to come down early and camp on the Daytona infield where hookups are available. Move-in, check-in and camping begin on Friday, March 3rd, so amateur families have the opportunity to watch the pro racers compete on Saturday night at the legendary Daytona Supercross. Tickets to the Daytona Pro Supercross are not included in your RCSX registration. You can purchase tickets online by clicking HERE for the Pro Supercross through Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona Vintage Supercross alongside ATV Supercross will be held on Tuesday, March 5th. Photo: Derek Garcia

“We are super excited for the 15th running of the Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross,” said Director of MX Sports, Tim Cotter. “This race has manifested some of the best competition in amateur supercross throughout the country and we look forward to another exciting year. This event is also one of the few times that amateur athletes can show their skills on a supercross track.”

The class structure includes classes for youth riders on 51cc bikes all the way to Masters (50+). The race will follow a supercross format, using heat races and last chance qualifiers to seed the field of riders into a main event in each class over the course of two days.

Each rider who registers this year will receive a $20 Race Gas cash credit for taking the Race Gas Fast Track, redeemable for products available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, simply for registering. When Race Gas Cash credits are earned, you’ll receive an email letting you know how much cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit. If you don’t have an account with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, you’ll have the opportunity to do so through the email that is sent to you.

The 15th Annual Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross will take place Sunday, March 3rd through Tuesday, March 5th at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For more information on the Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, visit the series official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.