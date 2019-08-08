Cole Thompson Update

By Billy Rainford

#16 Cole Thompson update.

#16 Cole Thompson headed into Round 7 of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown as the points leader, going after his 2nd $100K first place prize. Unfortunately, he left Deschambault, Quebec, 25 points down in the chase for the biggest payday in Canadian Motocross.

He’s been fighting through a back issue the past few rounds and was making progress in the amount of pain he’s been trying to race and ride in.

After finishing 4th in moto 1 last week, he crashed hard on the 4th or 5th lap of moto 2.

Cole said, “I hit a hole weird in a high-speed section and swapped out.” He managed to get up and keep going but his bike was pretty bent up and he tipped over again a few corners later.

He decided to “pull in and called it a day.”

“There’s nothing I can do at this point, but anything can happen.” – Cole Thompson | Bigwave photo

The crash hurt his ankle and he hit his head pretty hard, but he said that he hasn’t had to go in and get anything looked at.

He’s taken the past few days off the bike and will get back on it next week in preparation for the final round of Motocross at Walton Raceway.

He said he suffered no concussion but that he’s still dealing with his back issue.

This 2nd moto DNF means the Red Bull Thor KTM rider has fallen 25 points behind #54 in the race for the $100K Triple Crown money chase and now sits 4th in the MX series, 67 points out of 1st place.

Cole said, “There’s nothing I can do at this point,” but that “anything can happen.”

Good luck getting yourself back to speed, Cole.

We all know Cole thrives on the indoor circuits and will, no doubt, be looking to make up points as we head to Montreal, Quebec City, and Hamilton for the Supercross portion of the series.