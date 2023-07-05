Photo Report | Canadian Amateurs at Red Bud

By Billy Rainford

I made sure to be at Red Bud on Friday morning to catch all the Moto Combine racing action, but they also ran a full schedule of amateur racing…almost.

Unfortunately, there were so many riders there that they had to call it quits after the 2nd Combine moto that went off at 5pm in order to get the track ready for the Red Bud Pro National on Saturday.

We had quite a few Canadians on the line, so here’s a look at how some of them did.

Ezra Hughes Red Bud motocross
#847 Ezra Hughes – Kitchener, ON
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 Schoolboy 1  #847 YAM   4th  5th  5th   
 125 B/C  #847 YAM   5th  5th  4th 
Jakob Malley Red Bud motocross
#396 Jakob Malley – Angus, ON
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 C Class 1  #396 KTM   10th  9th  8th   
 Open C Class 1  #396 KTM   18th  5th  11th 
Braden Malley Red Bud motocross
#395 Braden Malley – Angus, ON
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 C Class 2  #395 KTM   6th  6th  6th

#621 Taylor Wills – Bethany, ON

 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 30 Plus B-C Class 1  #621 KAW   4th  4th  4th 

#442 Tom Fitzpatrick – Cammeron, ON

Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 30 Plus B-C Class 1  #442 YAM   20th  18th  18th   
 35 Plus  #442 YAM   16th  16th  16th 

#56 Donald Demichele – Thunder Bay, ON

Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 40 B-C  #56 HON   25th  25th  25th   
 55 Plus  #56 HON   14th  12th  13th

#33 Cole Grover – Muirkirk, ON

Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 65 Open (7-11)  #33/ KTM   8th  14th  11th
Hayden Jameson Red Bud motocross
#147 Hayden Jameson – Woodstock, ON
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 A  #147 YAM   4th  2nd  2nd 
#17 Isaac Therrien – Seymour, WI (Canadian???)
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 Schoolboy 2  #17/ KAW   2nd  1st  1st   
 250 B  #17/ KAW   9th  4th  5th 
Matthew Thompson Red Bud motocross
#415 Matthew Thompson – Slate River, ON
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 B  #415 YAM   12th  20th  16th   
 Open B  #415 YAM   15th  15th  15th

#839 Nathan Poirier – Iroquois Falls, ON

Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 Open D  #839 KTM   11th  11th  11th

#179 John Lee – Schumacher, ON

Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 45 Plus  #179 HON   8th  6th  7th 

Neil Neamtu – Timmins, ON

Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 45 Plus  #/ YAM   9th  13th  12th 
Mike Parliament MP1 Red Bud motocross
#462 Mike parliament – Straffordville. ON
Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 45 Plus  #462 HON   18th  19th  17th   
 50 Plus  #462 HON   7th  19th  13th

Full results HERE.