Photo Report | Canadian Amateurs at Red Bud
By Billy Rainford
I made sure to be at Red Bud on Friday morning to catch all the Moto Combine racing action, but they also ran a full schedule of amateur racing…almost.
Unfortunately, there were so many riders there that they had to call it quits after the 2nd Combine moto that went off at 5pm in order to get the track ready for the Red Bud Pro National on Saturday.
We had quite a few Canadians on the line, so here’s a look at how some of them did.
| Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| Schoolboy 1
| #847
| YAM
|
| 4th
| 5th
| 5th
|
|
| 125 B/C
| #847
| YAM
|
| 5th
| 5th
| 4th
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 250 C Class 2
| #395
| KTM
|
| 6th
| 6th
| 6th
#621 Taylor Wills – Bethany, ON
#442 Tom Fitzpatrick – Cammeron, ON
#56 Donald Demichele – Thunder Bay, ON
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 40 B-C
| #56
| HON
|
| 25th
| 25th
| 25th
|
|
| 55 Plus
| #56
| HON
|
| 14th
| 12th
| 13th
#33 Cole Grover – Muirkirk, ON
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 65 Open (7-11)
| #33/
| KTM
|
| 8th
| 14th
| 11th
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 250 A
| #147
| YAM
|
| 4th
| 2nd
| 2nd
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| Schoolboy 2
| #17/
| KAW
|
| 2nd
| 1st
| 1st
|
|
| 250 B
| #17/
| KAW
|
| 9th
| 4th
| 5th
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 250 B
| #415
| YAM
|
| 12th
| 20th
| 16th
|
|
| Open B
| #415
| YAM
|
| 15th
| 15th
| 15th
#839 Nathan Poirier – Iroquois Falls, ON
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| Open D
| #839
| KTM
|
| 11th
| 11th
| 11th
#179 John Lee – Schumacher, ON
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 45 Plus
| #179
| HON
|
| 8th
| 6th
| 7th
Neil Neamtu – Timmins, ON
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 45 Plus
| #/
| YAM
|
| 9th
| 13th
| 12th
|Class
| Number
| Brand
|
| Moto 1
| Moto 2
| Class Finish
|
|
| 45 Plus
| #462
| HON
|
| 18th
| 19th
| 17th
|
|
| 50 Plus
| #462
| HON
|
| 7th
| 19th
| 13th
Full results HERE.
