Photo Report | Canadian Amateurs at Red Bud

Photo Report | Canadian Amateurs at Red Bud

By Billy Rainford

I made sure to be at Red Bud on Friday morning to catch all the Moto Combine racing action, but they also ran a full schedule of amateur racing…almost.

Unfortunately, there were so many riders there that they had to call it quits after the 2nd Combine moto that went off at 5pm in order to get the track ready for the Red Bud Pro National on Saturday.

We had quite a few Canadians on the line, so here’s a look at how some of them did.

#847 Ezra Hughes – Kitchener, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish Schoolboy 1 #847 YAM 4th 5th 5th 125 B/C #847 YAM 5th 5th 4th

#396 Jakob Malley – Angus, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C Class 1 #396 KTM 10th 9th 8th Open C Class 1 #396 KTM 18th 5th 11th

#395 Braden Malley – Angus, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C Class 2 #395 KTM 6th 6th 6th

#621 Taylor Wills – Bethany, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 30 Plus B-C Class 1 #621 KAW 4th 4th 4th

#442 Tom Fitzpatrick – Cammeron, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 30 Plus B-C Class 1 #442 YAM 20th 18th 18th 35 Plus #442 YAM 16th 16th 16th

#56 Donald Demichele – Thunder Bay, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 40 B-C #56 HON 25th 25th 25th 55 Plus #56 HON 14th 12th 13th

#33 Cole Grover – Muirkirk, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 65 Open (7-11) #33/ KTM 8th 14th 11th

#147 Hayden Jameson – Woodstock, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #147 YAM 4th 2nd 2nd

#17 Isaac Therrien – Seymour, WI (Canadian???)

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish Schoolboy 2 #17/ KAW 2nd 1st 1st 250 B #17/ KAW 9th 4th 5th

#415 Matthew Thompson – Slate River, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 B #415 YAM 12th 20th 16th Open B #415 YAM 15th 15th 15th

#839 Nathan Poirier – Iroquois Falls, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish Open D #839 KTM 11th 11th 11th

#179 John Lee – Schumacher, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 45 Plus #179 HON 8th 6th 7th

Neil Neamtu – Timmins, ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 45 Plus #/ YAM 9th 13th 12th

#462 Mike parliament – Straffordville. ON

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 45 Plus #462 HON 18th 19th 17th 50 Plus #462 HON 7th 19th 13th

Full results HERE.