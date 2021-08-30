Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | August

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans,

Time is an interesting subject. It depicts the past, present, and future. We plan and arrange events in our schedules based on how much time we think we have. We measure how much time it will take to pursue a goal or how long it will take to complete a task. We figure out the controllable variables, get to work, and it’s just a calm, peaceful ride into the sunset, right? Not hardly.

Jacqueline and her dad, Joe Ross. | Bigwave photo

What happens when uncontrollable forces show up? Mother nature decides it’s her time and sends in storms, floods, and hurricanes. How about when life starts to hit you with some left hooks and body shots; and no matter how many slips or blocks you do one of them lands and takes you down. The time you thought you once had is null and void. Yet time itself does not stop for anything or anyone, no matter the circumstance. Interesting concept, eh!? The Earth continues its orbit around the sun, the clock continues to tick, and daily life must be lived.

Is it really the strong that survive and thrive? Maybe, it is the one who can adapt and adjust their plan regardless of when hardships, injury, despair, grief, or adversity show up and come knocking at the door.

To be continued…

Jacqueline