Canadian Bjorn Viney Retires from Racing and Heads to Military

By Billy Rainford

Bjorn Viney is heading to the military | Viney photo

Bjorn Viney is the super-fast and ultra-smooth rider from Ottawa, Ontario, who now calls the Motocross Mecca of Murrieta, California, home.

A couple years ago, I sort of thought Bjorn’s motocross racing career had run its course, but then the family moved to their new place in southern California (equipped with its own state-of-the-art Supercross practice track) from up closer to San Francisco and the fire was relit.

Well, it looks like Bjorn has made the always tough decision to hang up the leathers. He now wants to pursue a career in the American Military.

Here is what his dad, Ulf Viney, wrote on their Team Viney MX Instagram page:

Bjorn Viney is heading into a new chapter in his life – serving his country in the @usarmy 🇺🇸

Bjorn wants to complete Airborne school, following bootcamp, and then work on his goal of becoming an Army Pilot – he worked very hard to achieve the Army testing scores to allow him to go after those goals ❗️

As a dad I am excited, proud and nervous all at the same time. I love having Bjorn around, I loved taking him riding and racing and I had dreams of being a Pro Supercross dad 😂

Bjorn loves racing but did not feel that it was the right professional career for him. I know he will succeed and I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish in his career with the US Military.

We will be sure to get in touch with Bjorn to talk about his racing career and how excited he is to be entering this new chapter. As for Ulf, he’s still got younger son Noah Viney to groom for life as a professional racer.

All the best, Bjorn.