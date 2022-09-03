Canadian Supercross Series Round 1 Results
Gopher Dunes
Courtland, ON
Saturday, Sept 3, 2022
250 Pro
- 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
- 16 Cole Thompson YAM
- 26 Westen Wrozyna YAM
- 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
- 27 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
- 40 Preston Masciangelo KAW
- 22 Tyler Gibbs GAS
- 146 Tanner Scott HQV
- 34 Wyatt Kerr KTM
- 52 Tyler Shewchyk YAM
450 Pro
- 16 Cole Thompson YAM
- 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
- 26 Westen Wrozyna YAM
- 40 Preston Masciangelo KAW
- 27 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
- 34 Wyatt Kerr KTM
- 19 Ryan Derry HON
- 13 Daniel Elmore HON
- 43 Dario Zecca HON
- 751 Donny Turner YAM
- 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
- 751 Zack Zager GAS
- 146 Tanner Scott HQV
- 24 Tommy Dallaire HQV
- 22 Tyler Gibbs DNF
Super Final
- 16 Cole Thompson YAM
- 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
- 26 Westen Wrozyna YAM
- 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
- 40 Preston Masciangelo KAW
- 27 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
- 34 Wyatt Kerr KTM
- 146 Tanner Scott HQV
- 43 Dario Zecca HON
- 751 Donny Turner YAM
- 52 Tyler Shewchyk YAM
- 19 Ryan Derry HON
- 22 Tyler Gibbs DNS
- 13 Daniel Elmore DNS
