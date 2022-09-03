Canadian Supercross Series Round 1 Results

Gopher Dunes

Courtland, ON

Saturday, Sept 3, 2022

250 Pro

  1. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
  2. 16 Cole Thompson YAM
  3. 26 Westen Wrozyna YAM
  4. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
  5. 27 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
  6. 40 Preston Masciangelo KAW
  7. 22 Tyler Gibbs GAS
  8. 146 Tanner Scott HQV
  9. 34 Wyatt Kerr KTM
  10. 52 Tyler Shewchyk YAM

450 Pro

  1. 16 Cole Thompson YAM
  2. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
  3. 26 Westen Wrozyna YAM
  4. 40 Preston Masciangelo KAW
  5. 27 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
  6. 34 Wyatt Kerr KTM
  7. 19 Ryan Derry HON
  8. 13 Daniel Elmore HON
  9. 43 Dario Zecca HON
  10. 751 Donny Turner YAM
  11. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
  12. 751 Zack Zager GAS
  13. 146 Tanner Scott HQV
  14. 24 Tommy Dallaire HQV
  15. 22 Tyler Gibbs DNF

Super Final

  1. 16 Cole Thompson YAM
  2. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
  3. 26 Westen Wrozyna YAM
  4. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
  5. 40 Preston Masciangelo KAW
  6. 27 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
  7. 34 Wyatt Kerr KTM
  8. 146 Tanner Scott HQV
  9. 43 Dario Zecca HON
  10. 751 Donny Turner YAM
  11. 52 Tyler Shewchyk YAM
  12. 19 Ryan Derry HON
  13. 22 Tyler Gibbs DNS
  14. 13 Daniel Elmore DNS