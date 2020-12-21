Canadian Team PRMX Finalizes Roster for 2021 Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Canadian Supercross team, Team PRMX Wossner Deep South Kawasaki, has finalized its roster for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign.

Team owner Julien Perrier has been busy putting his team together after having to make a few changes from 2020. The departure of longtime PRMX rider Logan Karnow and an injury to South African rider Justin Thompson were two reasons.

There should be an official Press Release on its way, but here’s what the team will look like:

250 East

Devin Simonson and Luke Neese

250 West

Dakota Alix and Ryan Surratt

Logan Leitzel will be on a support program and pit out of a tent beside the rig.

450

Cade Clason and Josh Cartwright

Good luck to the team. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the action from north of the border this season.