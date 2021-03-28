Canadian Troy Horbaty Takes Amsoil Snow Bike Championship to Final Round
#57 Troy Horbaty is from Tyndall, Manitoba. I first saw the Canadian on a snow bike at the Winter X Games in Aspen, CO a couple years ago where he was a hot topic being as he was so young and so competing at the highest level of the sport. Well, he’s arrived on the scene and battled hard with a familiar name to Canadian motocrossers, Jess Kirchmeyer from New York State.
Jesse has been crossing the border to race Motocross in Canada for several years and is the rider Troy was in a close battle with for the Amsoil Snow Bike title in 2021.
Here’s a look at the results from the final weekend of the season in Eagle River, Wisconsin:
OVERALL
Friday
|#
|Name
|Hometown
|Sled
|Bib
|1
|Troy Horbaty
|Tyndall, MB
|Other
|57
|2
|Jesse Kirchmeyer
|Arcade, NY
|Polaris
|42
|3
|Keaton Ward
|Bozeman, MT
|Other
|195
|4
|Troy Weakley
|Cold brook, AK
|Other
|142
|5
|Jorgen Dahl
|Brookings, SD
|Other
|94
|6
|Jacqueline Riess
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Other
|27
|7
|Austin Radinzel
|Houlton, WI
|Yamaha
|408
|8
|Nick Kraeger
|Constableville, NY
|Honda
|296
OVERALL
Saturday
|#
|Name
|Hometown
|Sled
|Bib
|1
|Jesse Kirchmeyer
|Arcade, NY
|Polaris
|42
|2
|Troy Horbaty
|Tyndall, MB
|Other
|57
|3
|Troy Weakley
|Cold brook, AK
|Other
|142
|4
|Nick Kraeger
|Constableville, NY
|Honda
|296
|5
|Austin Radinzel
|Houlton, WI
|Yamaha
|408
|6
|Jacqueline Riess
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Other
|27
|7
|Jorgen Dahl
|Brookings, SD
|Other
|94
|8
|Keaton Ward
|Bozeman, MT
|Other
|195
Final Point Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Sled
|Points
|1
|Jesse Kirchmeyer
|Arcade, NY
|Polaris
|778
|2
|Troy Horbaty
|Tyndall, MB
|Other
|693
|3
|Keaton Ward
|Bozeman, MT
|Other
|634
|4
|Jacqueline Riess
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Other
|494
|5
|Jorgen Dahl
|Brookings, SD
|Other
|412
|6
|Austin Radinzel
|Houlton, WI
|Yamaha
|370
|7
|Troy Weakley
|Cold brook, AK
|Other
|354
|8
|Robert (Bobby) Pagel
|Eau Claire, WI
|Yamaha
|218
|9
|Nick Kraeger
|Constableville, NY
|Honda
|181
|10
|Canyon Ashley
|Meridian, ID
|Honda
|123
Also, check out #27 Jacqueline Riess finishing 4th overall in the series as the only woman competing in the top 10. You will remember her from the Canadian Women’s East MX series.
Full results can be found HERE.
Here’s a video featuring the young Canadian from the Snocross YouTube channel:
Lead photo by RideX365 Mag
