Canadian Troy Horbaty Takes Amsoil Snow Bike Championship to Final Round

#57 Troy Horbaty is from Tyndall, Manitoba. I first saw the Canadian on a snow bike at the Winter X Games in Aspen, CO a couple years ago where he was a hot topic being as he was so young and so competing at the highest level of the sport. Well, he’s arrived on the scene and battled hard with a familiar name to Canadian motocrossers, Jess Kirchmeyer from New York State.

Jesse has been crossing the border to race Motocross in Canada for several years and is the rider Troy was in a close battle with for the Amsoil Snow Bike title in 2021.

Here’s a look at the results from the final weekend of the season in Eagle River, Wisconsin:

Friday # Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Troy Horbaty Tyndall, MB Other 57 2 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 42 3 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Other 195 4 Troy Weakley Cold brook, AK Other 142 5 Jorgen Dahl Brookings, SD Other 94 6 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 27 7 Austin Radinzel Houlton, WI Yamaha 408 8 Nick Kraeger Constableville, NY Honda 296

Saturday # Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 42 2 Troy Horbaty Tyndall, MB Other 57 3 Troy Weakley Cold brook, AK Other 142 4 Nick Kraeger Constableville, NY Honda 296 5 Austin Radinzel Houlton, WI Yamaha 408 6 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 27 7 Jorgen Dahl Brookings, SD Other 94 8 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Other 195

Final Point Standings

Rider Hometown Sled Points 1 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 778 2 Troy Horbaty Tyndall, MB Other 693 3 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Other 634 4 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 494 5 Jorgen Dahl Brookings, SD Other 412 6 Austin Radinzel Houlton, WI Yamaha 370 7 Troy Weakley Cold brook, AK Other 354 8 Robert (Bobby) Pagel Eau Claire, WI Yamaha 218 9 Nick Kraeger Constableville, NY Honda 181 10 Canyon Ashley Meridian, ID Honda 123

Also, check out #27 Jacqueline Riess finishing 4th overall in the series as the only woman competing in the top 10. You will remember her from the Canadian Women’s East MX series.

Full results can be found HERE.

Here’s a video featuring the young Canadian from the Snocross YouTube channel:

Lead photo by RideX365 Mag