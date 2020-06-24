MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 24, 2020) – MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, have announced the difficult decision to forego the 125 All-Star Series for the 2020 season. The choice to suspend the amateur exhibition series comes as a result of thorough social distancing policies that have been established for implementation this summer, developed both in accordance with CDC guidelines in addition to working alongside local government and health officials in the counties surrounding each respective venue.



“We understand this news is not something anyone in the racing community wanted to hear, and it wasn’t a decision that we came to lightly,” said Tim Cotter, MX Sports Pro Racing Event Director. “As we continuously work towards creating a safe environment for an opportunity to welcome fans throughout the 2020 season, we are also actively developing a paddock layout that appropriately addresses social distancing measures that ensure the health and well-being of our athletes, their team members, and their families. As a result, there will be a limited occupancy within the paddock, for which we need to prioritize our professional competitors.