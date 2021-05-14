Casey Keast Headed for Team PRMX for 2021 and Beyond

By Billy Rainford

Casey Keast MX/SX deal in the works. | Bigwave photo

We’ve learned that Kelowna, BC racer Casey Keast is very close to inking a deal to race on the PRMX team for 2021 and beyond.

Casey is the rider who has a ton of natural talent, is still improving, and has skills on the Supercross track, too.

At this point, it looks like there is a plan in place to get Casey to the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series in the 250 class with the added goal of racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2022.

Casey would likely be the only rider in the usually-full stable of PRMX riders this summer for the Canadian campaign, but would later join the rest of his teammates down south to prepare for the 2022 SX season.

The deal would be a combination of support through PRMX and Carlson Racing. At this point, they are still working out the bike brand.

We’ll let a few more details get ironed out before we grab Casey or PRMX team owner Julien Perrier for an interview on the subject, but this deal would be a great boost for Casey and his MX/SX career..