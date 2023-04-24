HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES REVEALS ITS REFINED MOTOCROSS AND CROSS-COUNTRY LINEUP FOR 2024

CLASS-LEADING FC AND TC MOTOCROSS AND FX AND TX CROSS-COUNTRY MODELS ENHANCED WITH REVISED SUSPENSION AND STRIKING NEW LOOKS

CHAMBLY, QC – Delivering the best in pure motocross and cross-country performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2024 lineup outperforms the competition. For the new model year, the five motocross and three cross-country machines are distinguished by a stunning, Swedish-inspired color scheme and high-grip seat covers and feature segment-specific suspension updates to further improve the benchmark-setting handling of each motorcycle. Every model is equipped with the latest technology and electronic advancements, which ensure all riders can race in confidence and to the best of their ability.

TC 125

TC 250

Setting a high standard for modern 2-stroke machines, the TC 125 and TC 250 motocross models are progressive in design and expertly assembled with the latest technology including Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), which ensures class-leading power, rideability, enhanced reliability, and lower running costs. Complete with an electronic power valve and electric start, these are the machines of choice for all serious 2-stroke riders.

FC 250

FC 350

FC 450

The 2024 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by state-of-the-art DOHC 4-stroke engines that are lightweight, powerful, and play a vital role in enhancing the overall handling of each machine. Together with the iconic 450 cc FC 450, all 4-stroke machines feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids.

Every machine in the motocross lineup is engineered with one goal in mind – to outperform the competition. For the new model year, the FC and TC models are equipped with reworked WP suspension for superior comfort, handling, and straight-line stability. The WP XACT 48 mm front fork and WP XACT rear shock feature new settings for improved cornering agility, with customization and further fine tuning achieved by using the easy access, tool-free adjusters. Continuing to feature ProTaper handlebars, a Brembo clutch, and Dunlop tires, all TC and FC models are premium racing machines capable of competing at the highest level.

TX 300

FX 350

FX 450

Built for the demands of off-road competition, the TX 300, FX 350, and FX 450 cross-country machines utilize the same advanced platforms as found on the TC and FC models and are enhanced by large capacity fuel tanks, cross-country specific gearing, convenient side stands, and a 21/18-inch D.I.D DirtStar wheelset fitted with Dunlop MX33 front and AT81 rear tires. Headlining the platform differences for 2024 is the all-new WP XACT closed cartridge spring fork offered on all cross-country models.

Rigorously tested by WP’s research and development department, the new 48 mm WP XACT closed cartridge spring fork provides exceptional comfort and consistency over long rides. This is achieved by the closed cartridge system and by using a mid-valve piston designed to optimize oil flow and prevent foaming for consistent and predictable damping at all times. A hydrostop, active in the final 68 mm of travel, reduces the impact of harsh and high-speed landings for continued straight line stability and forward momentum. Both the compression and rebound settings can be quickly adjusted by hand using the easy access clickers.

2024 Technical Highlights:

New gray and yellow graphics create a distinctive look

New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration

New FC/TC suspension settings for improved cornering agility

New FX/TX WP XACT closed cartridge spring fork delivers improved damping performance

6-speed FX 350 now equipped with Quickshifter for 2024 (Quickshifter can be added to 2023 FX 350 as a software update)

Quickshifter ensures seamless upshifting on all 4-stroke models

Multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control on all 4-stroke models

Bodywork designed with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

Hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames offer enhanced anti-squat behavior

Die-cast aluminum swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories and Apparel accompanies the release of the 2024 motocross and cross-country machines. For added durability, the Factory Racing Wheels are incredibly strong with the Factory Racing Triple Clamps offering improved suspension performance and enhanced front wheel feedback. Offering comfort, style, and protection, the Apparel Collection ensures riders of all abilities are fully prepared and protected for every ride.

The 2024 motocross and cross-country range will begin arriving at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers this month.

