Videos | Pro Mains from LRX Alberta Arenacross – Saturday

Check out some of the action from the LRX Alberta Arenacross Championships in Brooks, Alberta. Here are a few Mains from the first night of racing.

Pro Open Main

Pro Am Lites Main

Ladies Main

Head over to the Alberta Dirt Riders Association’s (ADRA) Facebook page to watch all of the Mains.

They’re back at it today in Brooks, Alberta.