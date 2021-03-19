Sam Gaynor Talks about His First Snow Bike Race and 2021 250 Class
By Billy Rainford
#28 Sam Gaynor from Erin, Ontario, talks about doing his first-ever CSRA Snow Bike race in Lindsay, Ontario.
He also talks about his move to the new SSR GasGas TLD team for 2021 where he will drop down to the 250 class.
Lead Photo credit: Austin Watling
