Cole Thompson New Jersey Interview – He’s Racing this Summer Too | Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Race Tech

We speak with Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce 250 West rider #83 Cole Thompson on Press Day at the 2023 New Jersey Supercross at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ where he reveals his plans to race 2023 World Supercross after finishing out the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series with his team.

