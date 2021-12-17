Cole Thompson Supercross Update

By Billy Rainford

Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario, has just made the announcement that he is leaving the Red Bull Thor KTM Canada team after 9 solid years with them.

He mentions in his video farewell that he’s always said that if he wasn’t making a living racing in Canada then he would head back south of the border to race Supercross again. With the team going with Jess Pettis, Jake Piccolo, and Sebastien Racine for the coming season, the opportunity has come up where we’re going to see Cole racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 250 West class on a Yamaha.

Here is his farewell to KTM Canada from his Instagram page:

As you can see in his latest social media post, he’s made the move to Yamahas as he makes his return to Supercross racing.

We’d heard rumours as to how he would be making this happen and have made a couple phone calls. At this time, nobody can confirm any deals, but there have been “light talks” with the gang over at Manluk Racing who are in Brooks, Alberta, with Quinn Amyotte this weekend for the LRX Alberta Arenacross Championships. He could, of course, be heading in as a full-on privateer, but you know that with his speed and skills at Supercross that likely wouldn’t be the way it would stay.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on this and let everyone know more when we know it or when Cole makes another announcement on social media.

Cole has been our top Supercross rider for many years and still has potential to turn heads and do some damage. It will be interesting to see him back on a 250 starting at A1.

This move also means he should be going head to head with our other top indoor rider (and former teammate), Jess Pettis, when the season starts in California, January 8th at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.