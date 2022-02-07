Cole Thompson’s Supercross Season Comes to an End with an Injury

By Billy Rainford

During the 2nd race of Round 5 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, #161 Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario was in a heated battle with a few riders as the race was nearing an end.

Along the far end of the track was a triple jump into a 180 left-hand corner that headed into the whoops section. It was there that Cole was forced to back off the throttle and double the section with another rider. Unfortunately, the 3rd rider in the battle jumped the triple and landed on Cole’s left side.

As we all watched him ride slowly off the track and back to the pits before the checkered flag had waved, things did not look good, but we waited to see if he would come out for the 3rd and final race of the evening.

He was in the Alpinestars Medical Unit getting his shoulder checked out and was unable to make the drop of the gate.

Cole has since gone for an MRI on his shoulder and the news is what we all feared, a torn labrum in that left shoulder.

Cole will be forced to miss the rest of this 250 West Supercross season as he rehabs his shoulder before making his next racing move.

Here’s how Cole summed up the situation on his Instagram page:

A3 has definitely had the air taken out of its sails for all of us north of the border.

From all of us here at DMX, good luck with everything, Cole and Chloe. It’s been a blast chasing you around just like the good old days.

I’ll try to get over to see them before the load up and head east to have a chat with him.