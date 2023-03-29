Dealers Wanted: Surron Canada Seeks to Expand Electric Network

Ottawa, ON (March 29, 2023) – As interest and demand for the Surron brand — and electric powersports — continues to grow in Canada, the need for dealerships is rapidly increasing. To meet this momentum heading into the 2023 riding season, Surron Canada/DIAN Motors Inc. is seeking motorcycle & powersports dealerships eager to join the company’s nationwide dealer network.

Established in 2014, Surron is already a global leader in electric motorcycle manufacturing. The company’s 2023 lineup is made up of three electric off-road models: the viral sensation Light Bee X, the full-size Storm Bee and the brand new middleweight Ultra Bee. The Surron brand is known for performance, quality, reliability, innovation and a passionate online community. Learn more at https://surron.ca.

Interested dealers must be currently established in the motorcycle/powersports industry, have appropriate requirements for selling motorcycles in Canada, be active and sales-driven, and have a passion for electric powersports. Dealers will have access to dedicated Canadian support in sales, service, P&A and marketing. Surron Canada was established in 2021, with head offices in Ottawa, ON.

At Surron, we ride ahead of the world. Join us on the front line of the electric moto movement! Interested parties can fill out a Dealer Application Form at https://surron.ca/pages/find-a-dealer or contact team@surron.ca.