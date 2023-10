Doug “The Sweeper” Hoover 2023 Interview at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed Doug “The Sweeper” Hoover for an interview at the 2023 Vet and Vintage Reunion at Gopher Dunes.

(Watch for an old photo of Doug at Hully Gully and check out the young riders in the background watching him)

VIdeo:

Podcast:

