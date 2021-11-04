Dylan Wright Quote after First 3 MXGP Races

From: Honda Racing

Dylan Wright 109GDR Honda

It’s always been a dream of mine to race against the best in the world in the World Championship and after racing for the Canadian national team at the Motocross of Nations I showed that I had some pretty good speed so we agreed that I’d ride for the Honda 114 Motorsports team for the remaining MXGP races.

It’s been going well for me here in Trentino. It’s been a learning experience and I’ve been making changes to my CRF450R setup but we’re slowly improving to try to make my results better every time I go on the track and it’s working.

It’s unreal being here in Trentino. I’m an outdoors type so all the rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking and so on that goes on here really appeals to me. It’s an awesome place.