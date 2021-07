ECAN Pre-Registration Closed | Sign-Up Thursday Night at MX Deschambault

Pre-registration for the 2021 ECAN at Motocross Deschambault may be closed, but you can still register for your classes at the track Thursday night.

With over 300 registrations this should be a great year at the ECAN, July 29, 30, 31. For full race information and event schedule click HERE.