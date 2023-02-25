Eli Tomac to Defend AMA Pro Motocross Title

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac signs contract extension to race the entire 2023 SMX World Championship

MARIETTA, Ga. – February 25, 2023 – Monster Energy Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce that Eli Tomac will line up for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season and race the entire 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship. The reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion put ink to paper for a contract extension with the team beyond the supercross season that will see him defend his AMA Pro Motocross 450SX title and make a run for the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship.



After a phenomenal debut season with the team in 2022 with two titles and a Motocross of Nations victory, Tomac continues to lead the way. The defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion has yet to relinquish the red plate, scoring four victories in six rounds with the all-new Yamaha YZ450F to hold a seven-point lead in the standings. Tomac also continues to add his name to the record books, tying Ricky Carmichael last weekend with third in the all-time win list with 48 victories in the Supercross premier class.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“We’re excited to have Eli with us for the rest of this inaugural SMX World Championship. The racing has been better than ever, so it’s not only great for Yamaha and the team to have Eli continue racing but also for the sport. 2022 was an incredible year, and it’s been great to see that momentum continue to grow this season with the all-new YZ450F. We look forward to seeing the #1 plates in both championships and to continue paving the way for success.”



Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re thrilled to have Eli on board for the entire SMX season! It’s been a great start to 2023, and he has been riding phenomenally. We look to keep that momentum going for the rest of the year and defend the 450 titles in both supercross and motocross, and take the title in this first SuperMotocross World Championship.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“At the beginning of the season, I truly thought this was going to be a farewell tour, but I’ve been having too much fun racing my motorcycle. I have been enjoying every minute along the way with the team, so I’m excited to announce that I will be racing the entire SMX series.”