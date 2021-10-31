Endurocross Final Standings | Shelby Turner Wins 5th Title
Denver, Colorado
Women
- 1 Shelby Turner KTM 175
- 77 Louise Forsley 151
- 31 Morgan Tanke 130
- 31L Allie Stambaugh 103
- 13 Nicole Bradford 31
- 676 Hallie Marks 18
- 417 Rachel Gutish 18
- 17 Jaime Schulte 14
Super EnduroCross
- 1 Colton Haaker 165
- 12 Cooper Abbott 126
- 15 Max Gerston 106
- 118 Cory Graffunder 91
- 6 Ty Cullins 85
- 39 Will Riordan 85
- 84 Trystan Hart 84
- 513 Ryder LeBlond 84
- 96 Tim Apolle 82
- 2 Cody Webb 60
- 17 Spenser Wilton 58
- 575 Nick Thompson 55
- 521 Anthony Johnson 47
- 99 Brandon Petrie 45
- 9 Noah Kepple 36
