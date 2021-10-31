Endurocross Final Standings | Shelby Turner Wins 5th Title

Denver, Colorado

Women

  1. 1 Shelby Turner KTM 175
  2. 77 Louise Forsley 151
  3. 31 Morgan Tanke 130
  4. 31L Allie Stambaugh 103
  5. 13 Nicole Bradford 31
  6. 676 Hallie Marks 18
  7. 417 Rachel Gutish 18
  8. 17 Jaime Schulte 14

Super EnduroCross

  1. 1 Colton Haaker 165
  2. 12 Cooper Abbott 126
  3. 15 Max Gerston 106
  4. 118 Cory Graffunder 91
  5. 6 Ty Cullins 85
  6. 39 Will Riordan 85
  7. 84 Trystan Hart 84
  8. 513 Ryder LeBlond 84
  9. 96 Tim Apolle 82
  10. 2 Cody Webb 60
  11. 17 Spenser Wilton 58
  12. 575 Nick Thompson 55
  13. 521 Anthony Johnson 47
  14. 99 Brandon Petrie 45
  15. 9 Noah Kepple 36