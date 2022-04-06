GasGas Launches 2023 Enduro Line-Up

MORE FUN, MORE ENDURO, AND A WHOLE LOT MORE RED!

Hitting the trails? Hitting the special tests? Hitting that extreme loop that you and your riding buddies have been trying to master for weeks? GASGAS knows that enduro is many different things to many different people, which is why we continue to offer vibrant and inviting bikes that are ideally suited to riders of all ages and abilities. Built using our years of enduro, and trial, technical know-how, and all featuring the latest technology, distinctive styling, and available in both 2-stroke and 4-stroke options, we’ve ramped up the red to ensure no-nonsense enduro riding and well-proven performance looks a whole lot louder for 2023!

2023 GASGAS EC enduro models available now

Proven performance with a fresh new look!

Vibrant and proven four-bike enduro line-up

Check out the new enduro models in action right here!

Ensuring that both 2-stroke and 4-stroke lovers have exactly what they need, for 2023 GASGAS is again offering a four-bike enduro line-up. All EURO 5 homologated for super clean running and serious performance, thanks to the simple yet clever EFI systems used, no matter the conditions or the weather all bikes fire into life with the simple press of a button and run as sweet as a sweet thing all day, every day. Best of all, with our 2-strokes there’s no need for pre-mixing fuel either – just gas and go!

For 2023 we’re ramping up the red! Brighter, more vibrant, and ensuring all bikes look just a little louder and sharper, our technicians have taken the functional and comfortable bodywork and gone big on our favourite colour, cranking up the visual impact for a truly great new look.

2023 EC 250

2023 EC 300

No matter if it’s an EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, or the EC 350F, all GASGAS enduro bikes are available globally. They’re also all designed to deliver maximum enjoyment, reliability, and durability. Ensuring our bikes stand out from the competition, and stand up to the toughest terrains out there, we’re sticking to our rear linkage system. All about progression, comfort, and ensuring maximum levels of traction, together with the WP XACT suspension it is perfectly set to soak up even the roughest tracks and trails for the very best bike handling.

To get the most from of our exciting line-up of enduro bikes, we also offer a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. For those looking to protect, improve and customize their woods machines, our extensive catalogue of Technical Accessories includes just about everything needed, from wheels to exhaust systems, triple clamps to hand guards. Our collection of riding apparel delivers protection, comfort, and style, and features clothing designed specifically for enduro, and cross-country riding and racing with head-to-toe solutions for all riders!

