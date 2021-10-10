Endurocross Results
Reno, Nevada
Women
- 77 Louise Forsley 6:28.52
- 1 Shelby Turner 7:08.25
- 31 Morgan Tanke 6:59.51
- 31L Allie Stambaugh 7:38.01
Super Endurocross
- 84 Trystan Hart 3 1 1 1
- 1 Colton Haaker 7 2 2 3
- 12 Cooper Abbott 8 3 3 2
- 15 Max Gerston 13 4 4 5
- 118 Cory Graffunder 17 5 6 6
- 39 Will Riordan 20 8 8 4
- 6 Ty Cullins 22 10 5 7
- 513 Ryder LeBlond 30 14 7 9
- 575 Nick Thompson 31 11 10 10
- 521 Anthony Johnson 31 7 13 11
Full Results HERE.
