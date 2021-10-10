Endurocross Results

Reno, Nevada

Women

  1. 77 Louise Forsley 6:28.52
  2. 1 Shelby Turner 7:08.25
  3. 31 Morgan Tanke 6:59.51
  4. 31L Allie Stambaugh 7:38.01

Super Endurocross

  1. 84 Trystan Hart 3 1 1 1
  2. 1 Colton Haaker 7 2 2 3
  3. 12 Cooper Abbott 8 3 3 2
  4. 15 Max Gerston 13 4 4 5
  5. 118 Cory Graffunder 17 5 6 6
  6. 39 Will Riordan 20 8 8 4
  7. 6 Ty Cullins 22 10 5 7
  8. 513 Ryder LeBlond 30 14 7 9
  9. 575 Nick Thompson 31 11 10 10
  10. 521 Anthony Johnson 31 7 13 11

