Faces at the Races | 2023 River Glade MX National | Toys for Big Boys

By Billy Rainford

It’s time for some Faces at the Races fun from Round 6 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at River Glade MX in Moncton, NB.

Hey, Scott Tokley, let’s drop the gate on this Faces at the Races!

Former teammates, current points leaders, Dylan Wright and Ryder McNabb, having a laugh at the riders meeting. I’m guessing they’re laughing at me for not picking Ryder…

These guys were the easy pick for belles of the ball this last week with their 50th Anniversary Yamaha bikes and FXR kits.

Paul Kingsley helping Malia Garant catch up on her sleep.

These two have forgotten more about Canadian MX than most people know!

Some Viney lineage.

Mel and Brett Lee wondering what new and exciting events may happen on the day to come…

Young #56 Blake Davies from Mission, BC was 14th in Moncton and currently sits 18th in 250 points.

#26 Julien Benek looks to be getting this 450 thing figured out. He finished 6-6 for 6th and is now in a nice battle for 9th in points.

#15 Jess Pettis wasn’t happy with his 3rd last week. He’s had success at Deschambault and also a bad crash. Let’s see what he’s got for Dylan Wright this year.

I tried my hardest to start some beef between #18 Parker Eales and #936 Andy Truyts in last week’s “Walk and Talk.” Let’s see where it goes this week. Parker was 8th and Andy was 9th in Moncton. Oh, Parker works full time during the week. In fact, he was catching an early flight on Monday and was considering going straight into work out in BC!

#44 Dylan Rempel suffered a dead battery on the sight lap before moto 1 and wasn’t able to line up.

He came back in moto 2 for a 10th.

#25 Daniel Elmore sits 4th in 450 points right now, 5 ahead of Shawn Maffenbeier. It will be interesting to watch if he can hold that gap.

#225 Tristan Dares is always fun to chat with. This week, we were introduced to his little sister Hannah who is at least as entertaining!

#147 Hayden Jameson is faster than his results have shown so far this season. Let’s hope he gets a solid run this week.

We had a lot of fun with these two this week. #208 Logan Leitzel is happy to be back in action and I think I caught #2 Jamie Astudillo smiling in Moncton! It’s tough to do that going up against an 9-time champ.

“Wrapped up like a deuce, another roamer in the night…” Earl Doucette.

Hey, watch that elbow! That’s a little close.

You’ll notice he didn’t see me in this shot. Wait for it…

Are you wearing your sun hat? You know I am!

Paul has done these riders meeting so many times…

He ain’t too proud…

“Money is power, opium is money… Wait, what’s power again?”

We won’t see #61 Noah Viney this week in Quebec. He’ll be down racing Loretta Lynn’s. We’ll see the return of the #4 Jake Piccolo.

Here’s what I’m most upset about. #718 Grant Taylor is all the way from Texas by himself. He said he was surprised Canadians have the reputation as being so nice because everyone he’s talked to in drive-throughs or in retail has been rude. I don’t like to hear that.

Say hello to #55 Cale Kuchnicki from Michigan when you see him this week.

#22 Chantal Ouellet is from Wooler, ON and sits 22nd in WMX East to match her number.

I don’t know him but he looks pretty serious. We used to wear our hats like this back in the day when I played a lot of beach volleyball.

Boom.

Andy Truyts from Belgium and #36 Avrie Berry. Avrie sits 3rd in WMX East points.

All hands on deck in the Partzilla PRMX pits.

That’s my new buddy #973 Cedric Couture. He bought a DMX Package in support of Team Canada MXON.

This is his sweet KTM dressed up to look like an old Kawasaki.

Oliver Benek and Julien Perrier. These guys have been together a lot this year! Supercross and now the Canadian MX season.

#28 Sam Gaynor went from dominating the FXR Premix class to an impressive 6th in the 250 Pro/Am class. He now sits 8th in the 250 class but will leapfrog #84 Tanner Ward as Tanner heads up to the 450 class.

It looks like #1 Eve Brodeur will smile her way to her 10th WMX title this season! Yikes.

“So, you’re saying it rained again all night in Ottawa…”

Logan working double duty.

If your face is in this crowd, let’s see YOUR caption!

There’s that smile I was talking about…kinda.

The skin on #14 Quinn Amyotte’s damaged finger is still holding on. Skin Watch 2023 continues…

Black and white FTW.

#126 Kaven Benoit gave it the old college try, but he’s got a separated shoulder and a broken bone in his foot from Sand Del Lee that forced him out of this one.

#31 Zach Ufimzeff is still looking for his starts this season. He sits 12th in 250 points, well back of where he should be.

“Wrapped up like a deuce, another roamer in the night…” Ah crap, I get the feeling I’ve already used this one. #53 Marcus Deausy was 13th last week and sits 19th in 250 points.

I really liked what I saw from #48 Devyn Smith in Moncton. He looked like a new rider, to me. 11-12 put him 10th overall.

Tanner Ward was forced out of moto 1 and then has smoke for most of moto 2. He still managed to finished 4th. As mentioned earlier, he’ll move up to the 450 class for the final 2 rounds.

#33 Tanner Scott had a great 2nd moto, finishing 7th. He’s in 10th place. He’ll be up to the pace of the top guys soon.

#8 Mitchell Harrison has now clawed his way up to 4th in points but should be able to get around Benoit in 3rd depending on how much action Kaven misses. They are separated by 31 points.

Ooh, I like that one! #1 Ryder McNabb is up by 32 points with only 2 rounds left to go.

#12 Sebastien Racine looks to have gotten himself up to race pace. He was 5th last week and now sits alone in 5th in the 250 class.

Another rider on the cusp of a breakout ride is #43 Clayton Schmucki. He was 11th in Moncton and sits 14th in points.

Blake Davies and Craig Randell on the line.

– Kate Rambeau: Look at your math book; it looks brand new. Bet you’ve never even opened it.

– Riff Randell: I only use it on special equations.

Rock ‘n Roll High School (Ramones movie) quote.

Chewsday Auz looking good. 8th place for #50 Austin Jones and 11th in points.

That’s #59 Bryce Wadge from Manitoba. He was 20th and sits 29th in points after a couple off weekends.

I’m going to go ahead and say it…I think Intermediate riders should run yellow plates on Pro/Am day. If #160 Blake Bransfield from Miramichi is as young as I think, he could have a good MX future.

I need to give #315 Danny Perry a little more press. He’s all the way here from Alaska! He was 18th and is now 25th in 250 points.

Another Intermediate rider who got my memo is #489 Trevor Doiron from New Brunswick. He was 23rd at his home national.

Things didn’t go well for #474 Hunter Vaughan at his home race. He’s much faster than his 27-21 24th shows. Hopefully, we see him again this week in Quebec.

#773 Charlie Smith back in action with Dave Hewitson helping him out. Great to see. He finished 29th.

We had a short delay before the first 250 moto as they pulled out a stuck tractor.

Tempers flew in the WLTN Kawasaki pits after 450 moto 1 and it saw #20 Jeremy McKie part ways with the team. #22 Tyler Gibbs takes his spot and Jeremy has landed on his feet with support from his old friend Marc-Antoine Genereux at Saint Césaire. Watch for him on a Yamaha 450 this week and at Walton. Jeremy sits 8th in the class.

Mitchell and #23 Josiah Natzke traded wins and 3rd places in Moncton, giving #8 the overall.

Ryder was 3rd with 2-2 motos.

Josiah tied for the win but was 2nd. He sits safely in 2nd place.

There’s my boy, Cedric, again with his GF.

Tyler Medaglia definitely got the loudest cheers in Moncton.

Ooh, I like this one too.

This looks pretty serious but after going 1-1 I’m sure the smiles returned to their faces pretty quickly.

Speaking of Loretta Lynn’s, young Talon Medaglia will be in action with grandpa Derek Medaglia keeping him company.

We’ve got Ryan Gauld and his AMO template running the technical side of the ECAN this week at MX Deschambault.

We may not have filled the actual gates at River Glade, but the crowds were impressive!